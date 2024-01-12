LifeSite announces new documentary on the woke crisis afflicting Catholic schools

This spring, LifeSite readers can join LSN's Myles Vosylius as he delves into the Catholic school system crisis in an all-new documentary titled 'Education over Indoctrination.'

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews is excited to announce that LSNTV will be previewing a new documentary examining the crisis in Catholic education and the woke assault on the Catholic faith this spring.

In recent years, Canadian Catholic schools have become less and less Catholic, instead apparently morphing into another arm of the LGBT movement and forgetting the teachings of the Catholic Church.

To promote the upcoming documentary, Vosylius and student activist Josh Alexander will be hosting a rally on Friday, February 16 at 11:00 a.m. on the sidewalks outside the Ottawa Catholic School Board, located at 570 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, Ontario, Canada.

“I care deeply about public Catholic education because I am a product of it, having graduated in 2020,” Vosylius told LifeSiteNews.

“I know first-hand about the crisis we are facing – that is – that public Catholic education is Catholic in name only,” he continued. “It sucks! The schools don’t teach authentic Catholicism, teachers don’t know the faith, trustees have an ideological agenda, administrators are bureaucratic puppets to their superiors so they can keep their jobs, and all this combined puts the souls of innocent pupils in jeopardy.”

This will not be the first time Vosylius has used videos to expose the corruption of the Catholic school system. In October, Vosylius attended the “When Faith Meets Pedagogy Conference” hosted by Catholic Curriculum Corporation as an undercover journalist.

However, he was kicked out for wanting to interview students and teachers about their Catholic faith. Vosylius’ hidden microphone captured the moment he was asked to leave the conference and his long exchange with a conference organizer.

“I really don’t want this on LifeSiteNews,” the organizer is heard telling Vosylius.

Now, Vosylius is diving further into the crisis in Catholic education and the woke assault on the Catholic faith.

“Catholic schools have failed the biggest firstly by grieving the Sacred Heart of Jesus, by claiming to be Catholic when they are not,” he explained. “Fear, wokeism, cancel culture, and trying to please superiors, trustees, the institution and the government first rather than God is the biggest failure of the publicly funded Catholic schools.”

“I am reminded of a certain individual who works as the current director of communications at a large public Catholic school board, we were chatting about the decision of flying a ‘pride’ flag,” he recalled, “and where he stands on the matter, he said, ‘I’m a public servant.’ I immediately interrupted and said, ‘No! You’re a servant of God first.'”

However, amid the ever-growing movement within the school administration to push the LGBT agenda, Canadians are beginning to stand up to LGBT indoctrination.

During the documentary, Vosylius will dive into the stories of those who have stood up to the LGBT agenda, including Christian high school student Josh Alexander, who is no longer able to attend school at his local public Catholic high school after he said that boys should not enter girls bathrooms.

Vosylius noted that “viewers can expect this to be very funny.”

“Comedy is my form of activism,” he explained. “When a crisis like this is so deeply complicated, it won’t be fixed overnight, nor will my documentary solve the constitutionally protected funds of Catholic schools.”

“Laughing at the absurdity is a great way to push the envelope, to expose the falsehoods and create inspiration for the people of good will both inside and outside the public Catholic institutions,” Vosylius explained.

