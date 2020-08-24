LifeSite announces website updates so readers can more easily find latest, breaking news stories

August 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews is continually undergoing improvements to make our website as user-friendly as possible.

One of the most frequent comments we receive is that it there is simply “too much going on” on the homepage. This leads many readers to say that they “don’t know where to find the latest news.”

Not to worry! We’ve fixed that. If you go to www.LifeSiteNews.com right now, you’ll see on the left side of the homepage that we’ve listed the 10 most-recently published stories.

We took out the images so you can simply browse the story headlines. We feel this is a much cleaner display that allows for easier navigation.

And whereas the stories listed on the left side of the homepage used to only be our news articles, now all of our most recently published articles, even if they’re opinion or blog pieces, are included.

Underneath those stories is a tab that says “All Recent Articles.” Clicking on that will allow you to see all of the stories published over the previous 10 days .

Overall, this will allow for readers to know exactly where on the LifeSite homepage they can look to find the latest, breaking pro-family, pro-life news all in one spot.

Thank you for all of those voices who asked for this change! We are here to help make the news as easy to digest as possible.

Would you consider making a donation to LifeSiteNews so we can continue to upgrade our site so it can be as user-friendly as possible? Our IT department works overtime and to deliver these updates as quickly as possible. Will you help support them? Click here to help LifeSite continue upgrading our website.

This isn’t the only updated section of LifeSite.

You can also visit our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts by simply clicking on their icons listed on the upper right hand side of the homepage.

You can also watch what our video department is producing by clicking on the “Video” section at the top of the homepage. We feel this is a major improvement and a great way to feature our intrepid reporters who are working to deliver much more on-site, on-camera reporting. We have so many talented staff members here at LifeSite. We can’t wait to show you who they are!

These are just a few of the many ongoing changes here at LifeSite. We’ll be sure to keep you in the loop on all of the latest updates. We are grateful for your support as we fight for life, family, faith, and culture.