LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen to speak at Family Research Council’s digital pro-life conference

January 27, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews John-Henry Westen will be speaking at the ProLifeCon Digital Action Summit tomorrow, Friday, January 29. This online event is organized by the Family Research Council and will feature several politicians, pro-life activists, and more on the same day as the now-virtual 2021 March for Life.

Notable speakers at the event will include Ryan and Bethany Bomberger, co-founders of The Radiance Foundation, recently elected Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, abortion survivor Claire Cullwell, filmmaker Nick Loeb, and many more. You can find the entire list of speakers by clicking here.

Westen’s participation at this conference on the pro-life movement's work in the digital sphere comes as LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship by Big Tech. These corporations are aggressively pursuing a purge of conservative, pro-life, and pro-family voices on their platforms.

LifeSite’s main YouTube channel, which has more than 300,000 subscribers, has recently been suspended twice, each time for two weeks, after the Google-owned video service claimed that we violated their COVID-19 “Medical Misinformation Policy.” With the channel at risk of being permanently deleted, LifeSite is encouraging our readers to follow us on Rumble, a free speech YouTube alternative.

Besides YouTube, we were recently locked out of two of our Twitter accounts – our main @LifeSite account and our “We Can Defend Marriage” account. The bans were instated because we tweeted one of our articles which states the scientific fact that “Rachel” Levine, President Joe Biden’s nominee for assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is a man who says he is a woman.

LifeSite has appealed these indefinite suspensions. The last time our account was blocked, it was also over a tweet about a “transgender” person.

These are just two examples of how LifeSite has been impacted by the widespread Big Tech censorship of conservative, pro-life, and pro-family thought.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

In order to stay up to date with our daily reporting, make sure you bookmark LifeSiteNews.com (or save as a “favorite”). We urge our readers to subscribe to our email list, but also warn that there is a chance our current email marketing platform may join the Big Tech purge of conservatives. Should this happen, we will change email marketing platforms as soon as we are able to do so. We have been anticipating a possible purge of pro-life voices by Big Tech companies and so are prepared for this day.

We also urge our readers to make a habit of regularly going straight to LifeSite’s homepage. This will prevent any censorship from getting in the way of your reading the much-needed reporting we provide.

In addition, LifeSiteNews is using alternative social media platforms which are defending the right to free speech and are without the censorship seen on the more popular platforms. Set up an account on these censorship-free sites, in order to stay up to date on our news coverage and hear the news the mainstream media is trying to silence.

Sign-up for LifeSite’s video newsletter here: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub

Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram (Please note this is the official LifeSite Telegram channel. There is another one that posts LifeSite articles and appears to be based out of Germany. It is not affiliated with us.)

Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews

Rumble, for LifeSite’s videos: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/lifesitenews (Parler is currently down as a result of a decision by Amazon to suspend the company’s website hosting. Parler CEO John Matze is currently working on a resolution to the issue, describing Amazon’s move as an “attempt to completely remove free speech off the internet.”)

Click HERE to register for ProLifeCon and hear John-Henry Westen speak alongside pro-life luminaries tomorrow.