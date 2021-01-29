News

LifeSite daily rosary will be offline for several days

Please pray for Father Anthony Pillari, who will be back soon!
Fri Jan 29, 2021 - 2:04 pm EST
By LifeSiteNews staff
January 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Due to a recent fall and injury, Father Anthony Pillari will be unable to lead LifeSite’s daily rosary for the next few days. However, once he has recovered he will be back!

In the meantime, you can view past daily rosaries HERE and sign up HERE to be notified when we add to our video library. For those missing Fr. Pillari during these few days without him, you can sign up for the Our Lady of the Rosary Family Catechism course HERE. Fr. Pillari leads the video course, which is endorsed by Bishop Athanasius Schneider.

