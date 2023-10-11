LifeSite events director on addressing the crisis in the Church: ‘The time to come together is now’

The upcoming Rome Life Forum will gather Catholics from around the world to strategize the restoration of the Catholic Church.

(LifeSiteNews) — Putting together an international conference of Catholics is a herculean task, but it has been made possible thanks to the tireless work of LifeSiteNews staff.

LifeSite’s Director of Advertising and Events, Ann Lyke, has provided an inside view of how the Rome Life Forum, which will gather Catholics to strategize the restoration of the Church, is coming together.

The two-day interactive conference will be held from October 31 to November 1, immediately after the Vatican’s Synod on Synodality which threatens to formalize heretical teachings on marriage and the family.

Finding a location by God’s providence

The post-COVID road to Rome has not been easy.

“Everything was completely booked in Italy because they are still backlogged from events that were supposed to happen during COVID,” Lyke told LifeSiteNews. “So, things were pushed back for years. And in addition to that, the Ryder Cup was happening in Italy this year — in Rome.”

According to Lyke, it was “God’s providence” that a location for the conference was finally secured. Providentially, the dates for the conference lined up with the end of the Synod on Synodality, “which melded beautifully with the topic that we wanted to talk about.”

Next in the process was building an agenda of events and finding faithful speakers and panelists to appear at the conference.

“A lot of time and effort …. in molding and sculpting how the agenda should look is truly from John-Henry Westen,” Lyke revealed. “He’s always essential [in] putting together the list of speakers who will participate.”

Another crucial part of the Rome Life Forum is finding sponsors who make the event possible. This year’s sponsors include the Fatima Center, Women’s Rights without Frontiers, the Remnant newspaper, and Gregory the Great Academy.

Lyke also stressed the teamwork within LifeSite that is going into planning the event.

“All departments across the board work hand in hand,” she said. “Without the teamwork of everyone at LifeSite and every department at LifeSite, an event like this doesn’t happen. And I’m so grateful and blessed to work with such a wonderful group of people.”

The event was in the planning for over a year. As Lyke explained, “It’s not something you can just wake up one day and decide you’re going to have next month. There’s months and months of planning and research that goes into an event like this.”

Finally, after securing a location and speakers, the event was ready to be announced and tickets could be sold.

READ: Grave scandals will emerge after the Synod, but we must never abandon Christ and His Church

A calling for lay Catholics dedicated to the True Church

Lyke revealed that many have contacted her to say that they wished to attend the conference to work to restore the Church but were unsure if they qualified.

“People kept saying, ‘I’m just a regular person; I don’t know if I have a right to be there,’” Lyke said.

“You’re exactly who we want to be present,” Lyke would tell them. “You’re perfect! You care; you’re passionate; you want to help. That’s what we’re looking for: folks to come together and strategize and chart a path forward.”

Lyke added that Catholics from 20 different countries around the world are set to attend the conference this fall.

“It’s absolutely amazing that people from as far as Australia would be moved and motivated enough to come to be a part of this, to drop everything and fly to Rome just to be part of our conference,” she marvelled. “It’s a true statement to the testament of their faith and their values.”

Lyke added that she is “excited to meet the individuals from all around the world” and to put faces to the names.

“For me, watching an event that that you have planned in your mind and on paper, watching an event come to fruition in real time, in real life, is incredible,” she continued. “It’s an incredible feeling.

“It’s like baking a cake. You put all the ingredients together, you mix it, you put it in the oven, and you hope and pray that when it comes out, it’s just a wonderful creation.”

“It’s knowing that you’re doing it for the right reasons and out of love, and it’s special.”

“The time to come together is now”

Ticket sales for the 2023 Rome Life Forum close October 20, and there are not many places left. Lyke encouraged those unsure if they should attend to take the leap and come to the conference.

“We see what is happening in the world, and we see what is happening within the Church,” she said. “And the time to come together is now. The Rome Life Forum will give you an opportunity to strategize, collaborate, and take an active role in charting a path forward for the Catholic Church.”

Attendees of the upcoming Rome Life Forum will have an opportunity to meet and actively participate in all forum strategy sessions with our guest speakers. These include Cardinal Gerhard Müller, Texas Bishop Joseph Strickland, Reggie Littlejohn, the president of the pro-life Women’s Rights without Frontiers, and LifeSite’s own John-Henry Westen, among others.

The conference will take place in the four-star A. Roma LifeStyle Hotel. Off the beaten track, the hotel is still just a 30-minute bus ride from St. Peter’s Square and about a 20 minute walk from the beautiful Doria Pamphili Villa Park (see photo). In addition, October and November are well-known to be part of Rome’s “off-season,” providing visitors with more space—and cooler temperatures—in which to make pilgrimages to the city’s spiritual and cultural treasures.

Tickets are limited to 125, so be sure to secure your own today. For the latest information on this year’s Rome Life Forum, please visit RomeLifeForum.com

RELATED: Cardinal Müller is an exemplar of courage in confronting the crisis in the Church

Share











