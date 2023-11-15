LifeSite launches fundraiser for nuns dedicated to making reparation for sins with Perpetual Adoration

‘Now more than ever, there is a great need for the people of Canada to cease offending God and to instead come to Him seeking forgiveness and love,’ Sister Maria Francis Herrera said.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews has launched a LifeFunder to help Sister Maria Francis Herrera purchase a convent for the Sisters of Our Lady Queen of Peace (SOLQP), who will spend their lives serving the people of Toronto.

“Now more than ever, there is a great need for the people of Canada to cease offending God and to instead come to Him seeking forgiveness and love,” Sr. Herrera said. “Once we purchase a property and get settled, our community will embrace God’s love and make reparation for all of our offences with Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.”

In 1981, Sr. Herrera emigrated from the Philippians to Canada. She entered religious life five years later and has been a religious sister for over 37 years.

In 2013, she felt a desire to establish a new community. This calling was realized in 2018 when she formally left her community to found a new order based on the Rule of St. Benedict.

The Rule of St. Benedict follows his motto “ora et labora,” which means “pray and work.” The sisters will spend their days “devoted to the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass as well as praying the Divine Liturgy of the Hours, the Holy Rosary, the Divine Mercy Chaplet, and the Stations of the Cross.”

“Our goal is to be able to offer an invitation to women who are contemplating the Religious life and who would like to consider joining our new community,” Sr. Herrera explained.

She stressed the importance of studying the Catechism of the Catholic Church, adding that it is part of the sisters’ mission to share the teachings of the Catechism with Catholics who may not know the truths of their faith.

“This is so important in our world today as many Catholics today, most through no fault of their own, have not been catechized,” Sr. Herrera continued. “We need to know our faith! Many, many of us have sadly been deprived of being taught our faith. However, it’s never too late!”

Another mission of the sisters is to practice the corporeal works of mercy through offering palliative care “for those who are suffering and who are in need of relief for their suffering.”

“We will focus on their physical as well as their spiritual needs during this critical time in their lives,” Sr. Herrera said. “We will be the hands and feet of Christ in these people’s time of need.”

“As a community of Religious women who will be dedicated to following God’s Holy Will each and every day and serving God’s people, we will depend wholly on the help of God’s grace,” she continued. “We, the Sisters of Our Lady Queen of Peace, desire to provide God’s people with His peace, His love, His mercy, His compassion and His consolation … all through our many daily works and prayers.”

Sr. Herrera revealed that, by the grace of God, she has overcome many obstacles to found this order. Now, the sisters are struggling to raise the funds for the convent, where the sisters will dedicate their lives for the “salvation of souls, the glory of God, and for the good of the Holy Catholic Church.”

“We humbly ask you in charity to please consider assisting us financially,” she appealed, “so that we may acquire a property for our Convent.”

“Any amount … small, medium or large … would be greatly and gratefully accepted and appreciated,” Sr. Herrera added. “It all goes towards God’s work and God’s plan. As well, your prayers for the success of this endeavour would also be very much appreciated. We will keep all of you, our supporters, in our prayers too.”

To help the Sisters of Our Lady Queen of Peace purchase a convent to begin their work for the salvation of souls, click here.

