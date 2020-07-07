LifeSite is hiring a video editor! Come join our team.

Are you passionate about the battle for life and family?

We are facing a growing assault on all that is good and true in our world, and we need passionate, faith-filled men and women to come and join us in the fight to restore the Christian foundations of our society.

If you’re ready to give your life for the cause, then you’re in the right place.

Apply to join our team as an Assistant Video Editor here: https://lifesitenews.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=56

Here is the job ad:

Assistant Video Editor

LifeSiteNews is looking for a creative, self-motivated, mission-oriented video producer/editor. The responsibilities of this position will include a wide variety of audio and video production-based assignment including video and audio editing, motion graphics, filming and photography, some graphic design as well as managing content on our Youtube/Vimeo accounts. He/she will be directly involved in the audio and video production of our regular weekly podcasts, some on-the-ground video reporting, as well as a variety of other video related initiatives.

The successful candidate will have the opportunity to join a vibrant, passionate team of professionals committed to promoting the Culture of Life, and to use their God-given talents to literally reach millions of viewers with the truth about life, family and faith.

This position reports to the Podcast and Video Director.

Responsibilities:

Produce high quality audio and video in a timely and professional manner

Edit weekly podcast audio and video

Help to review departmental video content before publishing

Assist in the production of news-based video stories

Produce fundraising and marketing videos

Capture studio-quality photographs and video

Set up studio lighting for video interviews

Help to provide the LifeSite team with video and audio based technical support as needed

Consult with stakeholders from production to post-production process

Requirements

Proven work experience as a video editor/videographer

Experience with audio, video, and photo editing software packages

(Experience with Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Premiere and After Effects is an asset) Demonstrable videography and photography abilities with a strong portfolio

Creative mind and storytelling skills

Highly self-motivated with a growth mindset and willingness to learn evolving technology

The ability to work independently

Strong personal commitment to the pro-life and pro-family cause

LOCATION: The successful will be able to work remotely from home. However, some travel will almost certainly be necessary to capture original video content/assist in setting up home studios for staff, etc.

SALARY: Salary is negotiable based upon need and experience. Keep in mind that LifeSiteNews is a mission-based non-profit, although we always seek to meet our employees' legitimate financial needs.

Your application should include a resume, cover letter, at least three references, and answers to the list of questions provided. Please send samples of your work to [email protected].

The cover letter should explain your interest in working for LifeSite and outline how your experience has proven both your commitment to LifeSite’s mission and your ability to succeed in the position. It should show knowledge of LifeSite’s reporting.

The references are important. Please be aware that at a later stage of the application process, you will be required to arrange calls for us with your references.

We will contact successful applicants for an interview. New employees are required to fly to Ontario, Canada for a week of training in the first month on the job, so a passport is essential for non-Canadians.*

*Current Coronavirus lockdown may require at home orientation until on location training is permissible.