LifeSite is hiring an Advocacy Campaigns Coordinator to help build a Culture of Life

FRONT ROYAL, Virginia (LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews is now hiring an Advocacy Campaigns Coordinator! Come and be a part of LifeSite’s team in defense of life, faith, and family.

We are facing ever-increasing attacks on the truth, and we need passionate, faith-filled men and women to come and join us in the fight to restore the Christian foundations of our society.

If you are ready to stand on the frontlines of the battle for truth, you’re in the right place.

The role of the Advocacy Campaigns Coordinator (ACC) at LifeSiteNews will be to create and manage LifePetition and VoterVoice campaigns so that LifeSiteNews can continue making a difference in the world.

This is a remote, full-time position.

The ACC will report to the director of Advocacy and work with marketing staff, LifeSite’s co-founders, and the editorial department to ensure the delivery and success of accurate and timely campaigns.

LOCATION: While LifeSiteNews has offices in Front Royal, Virginia, and Toronto, Ontario, the successful applicant will work from a home office, like many of our staff.

We are particularly interested in receiving your CV if you can demonstrate, with at least three writing samples, your ability to write persuasively in defense of Life, Family, Freedom, Faith, and Culture.

The responsibilities of the ACC include, but are not limited to, the following:

Researching and writing compelling LifePetitions and VoterVoice campaigns

Communicating with the Director of Advocacy about the content of campaigns and the appropriate segment of the LifeSiteNews list to target

Communicating with the Marketing department about upcoming sends and their advice on what segment to target

Sending accurate and timely email blasts to large segments of the LifeSiteNews database list

Tracking and reporting on campaign performance

Ensuring all campaigns are adequately promoted within LifeSiteNews content

Delivering hard and/or soft copies of petitions after a campaign is completed

To be an ACC for LifeSiteNews, these characteristics are helpful:

A passion for the pro-life/pro-family cause and the mission of LifeSiteNews

Excellent English

The ability to multi-task

Strong computer literacy

Highly self-motivated, organized, and scheduled

Team player

If you think you have what it takes to join our team and work in the service of life, faith, and family, then click HERE to read the full job description and to apply.

The closing date for applications is June 20, 2022.

