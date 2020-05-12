LifeSite is hiring an Email Marketing Coordinator. Apply today!

Are you passionate about the battle for life and family?

We are facing a growing assault on all that is good and true in our world, and we need a passionate, faith-filled person to join us in the fight to restore our culture.

If you’re ready to give your life for the cause, then you’re in the right place.

Please apply through this link: https://lifesitenews.bamboohr.com

Here is the job ad below:

Email Marketing Coordinator

LifeSiteNews is looking for a talented Email Marketing Coordinator to join our Marketing and Advocacy teams. This person will be responsible for managing LifeSite and LifePetitions’ email campaigns to promote a culture of life to the world. They will be responsible for the planning, development, and execution of the organization’s long-term email marketing strategies.

Location: This position is open to all US-based applicants and is open to tele-commuters.

This position reports to the Director of Marketing

Candidate Requirements:

Proven work experience with email marketing or digital marketing

Knowledge of SEO/SEM and Google Analytics

Ability to create engaging email nurture programs

Priority will be given to those familiar with Mailchimp

Excellent written communication and copywriting skills

Strong project management skills Ability to react to change productively

Responsibilities will include:

Managing, designing, and implementing direct email marketing campaign and helping it grow

Optimizing and improving the volume and quality of leads converting at each stage of our funnels

Providing clear visibility into campaign effectiveness by delivering reports and KPI’s for each program (including A/B testing)

Proofreading emails for clarity, grammar, and spelling

Making and implementing recommendations for improvement to increase pipeline

Monitoring daily email campaign deliverability, ensuring high inbox success rate for all email campaigns

Managing email calendar

Developing and creating email marketing campaigns including headline and subject line creation

Working closely with the Director of Marketing and the Advocacy Director to manage multiple campaigns and projects.

Working closely with the Development department for different projects

Ensuring prompt and accurate communication between departments regarding different campaigns

Maintaining knowledge of and implementing email best practices, technologies and trends

And other tasks as assigned

Salary: This is a full-time position. Rate is negotiable based upon need and experience. Keep in mind that LifeSiteNews is a mission-based non-profit, although we always seek to meet our employees’ legitimate financial needs.

Your application should include a resume, cover letter, at least three references, and answers to the list of questions provided on the job listing.

We will contact successful applicants for an interview.