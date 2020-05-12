LifeSite is hiring an Email Marketing Coordinator. Apply today!
Are you passionate about the battle for life and family?
We are facing a growing assault on all that is good and true in our world, and we need a passionate, faith-filled person to join us in the fight to restore our culture.
If you’re ready to give your life for the cause, then you’re in the right place.
Please apply through this link: https://lifesitenews.bamboohr.com
Here is the job ad below:
Email Marketing Coordinator
LifeSiteNews is looking for a talented Email Marketing Coordinator to join our Marketing and Advocacy teams. This person will be responsible for managing LifeSite and LifePetitions’ email campaigns to promote a culture of life to the world. They will be responsible for the planning, development, and execution of the organization’s long-term email marketing strategies.
Location: This position is open to all US-based applicants and is open to tele-commuters.
This position reports to the Director of Marketing
Candidate Requirements:
-
Proven work experience with email marketing or digital marketing
-
Knowledge of SEO/SEM and Google Analytics
-
Ability to create engaging email nurture programs
-
Priority will be given to those familiar with Mailchimp
-
Excellent written communication and copywriting skills
-
Strong project management skills Ability to react to change productively
Responsibilities will include:
-
Managing, designing, and implementing direct email marketing campaign and helping it grow
-
Optimizing and improving the volume and quality of leads converting at each stage of our funnels
-
Providing clear visibility into campaign effectiveness by delivering reports and KPI’s for each program (including A/B testing)
-
Proofreading emails for clarity, grammar, and spelling
-
Making and implementing recommendations for improvement to increase pipeline
-
Monitoring daily email campaign deliverability, ensuring high inbox success rate for all email campaigns
-
Managing email calendar
-
Developing and creating email marketing campaigns including headline and subject line creation
-
Working closely with the Director of Marketing and the Advocacy Director to manage multiple campaigns and projects.
-
Working closely with the Development department for different projects
-
Ensuring prompt and accurate communication between departments regarding different campaigns
-
Maintaining knowledge of and implementing email best practices, technologies and trends
-
And other tasks as assigned
Salary: This is a full-time position. Rate is negotiable based upon need and experience. Keep in mind that LifeSiteNews is a mission-based non-profit, although we always seek to meet our employees’ legitimate financial needs.
Your application should include a resume, cover letter, at least three references, and answers to the list of questions provided on the job listing.
We will contact successful applicants for an interview.