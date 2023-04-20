LifeSite is hiring! Apply today to become our new Pro-life Ambassador Community Organizer

Do you have what it takes to join LifeSiteNews and work for the cause of life, faith, and family? If so, then apply!

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews is now hiring a Pro-life Ambassador Community Organizer! Come and be a part of LifeSite’s team in defense of life, faith, culture and family.

We are facing ever-increasing attacks on the truth, and we need passionate, faith-filled men and women to come and join us in the fight to restore the Christian foundations of our society.

This is especially true now that we have entered a new phase of pro-life activism with the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year.

If you are ready to stand on the frontlines of the battle for truth, you’re in the right place.

The ideal candidate will have a strong commitment to pro-life values and the desire to create meaningful change by empowering and mobilizing communities at the university, church-group or parish level.

A remote position available to U.S. applicants only, the Pro-life Ambassador will be responsible for:

Developing and implementing a comprehensive community organizing program focused on church-groups and parishes to promote pro-life values and raise awareness about the sanctity of life.

Establishing and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders within church-groups, parishes, and other faith-based organizations to build strong, sustainable partnerships.

Coordinating and facilitating workshops, seminars, and events aimed at educating, inspiring, and engaging community members on pro-life issues covered by LifeSiteNews.

Developing and managing a grassroots network of volunteers and supporters who can be mobilized for local actions and campaigns.

Creating, promoting, and managing pro-life petitions to influence policymakers and raise public awareness on pressing pro-life issues.

Collaborating with the LifeSiteNews team to create content for our website, newsletters, and social media channels highlighting the impact of community organizing efforts.

Regularly reporting on the progress and effectiveness of community organizing initiatives to LifeSite News leadership.

If you are passionate about making a difference in the pro-life movement and have the skills and experience to excel in this role, please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your interest and qualifications to [email protected]

Click HERE to read the full job description and apply now!

Share











