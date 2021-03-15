LifeSite is hiring! Apply today to join our talented and dynamic team of culture warriors

March 15, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Are you passionate about defending life, faith, the family, and freedom? Are you competent and able to work under tight deadlines?

LifeSiteNews is currently hiring for the following positions:

The Executive Assistant will provide high-level administrative support that will be essential to LifeSite’s mission of defending life and the family. The job requires a willingness to handle a wide range of tasks as delegated, including managing and maintaining schedules; coordinating and scheduling meetings between the various departments; monitoring, managing, responding to email; reading and analyzing incoming memos, submissions, and reports to determine their significance and then distributing to the appropriate individual; taking minutes for meetings; comment moderation on the website and other platforms; making travel arrangements; and preparing invoices, reports, memos, letters, financial statements, and other documents.

Excellent verbal and written communication, excellent time management and organizational skills, and attention to detail are essential for this job. This job can be done remotely, but a strong, fast Internet connection is a must. Learn more and apply for the Executive Assistant position by clicking HERE.

The Canadian Journalist will be tasked with finding, investigating, and writing news pieces to inform and inspire readers. Excellent research and writing skills, a meticulous eye for detail and accuracy, comfortability doing telephone interviews, knowledge of the global pro-life and pro-family movements, and extensive knowledge of and interest in Canadian politics are a must for this full-time job. This position is based in Canada and is open to Canadian citizens. Prior to a hiring decision, applicants will be required to take on several assignments at a freelance rate.

Learn more and apply for the Canadian Journalist position by clicking HERE.

The Social Media Marketing Coordinator will assist in all of LifeSiteNews’s marketing activities. This includes managing our large social media properties, implementing strategies to grow our social media, designing digital marketing campaigns aimed at raising awareness about LifeSite’s main issues, and helping to run our quarterly fundraising campaigns on social media platforms. We are looking for candidates who, in addition to the non-negotiable nuts and bolts digital marketing experience, also have some graphic design experience.

Candidates must have a minimum of two years of digital marketing experience on social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram; as well as experience on Telegram, Gab, MeWe, and Parler, and any other alternative social media platforms), with a proven track record of achieving excellent engagement and growing followers. This job is open to telecommuters.

Learn more and apply for the Social Media Marketing Coordinator position by clicking HERE.

The Video Marketing Coordinator must be self-motivated, creative, and ready to keep up with a busy daily news cycle atmosphere. He or she will assist in all of LifeSiteNews’s marketing activities. This includes promoting LifeSite videos, implementing strategies to grow our audience, and assisting the team with designing digital marketing campaigns aimed at raising awareness about LifeSite’s main issues. We are looking for candidates who, in addition to the non-negotiable nuts and bolts digital marketing experience, also have graphic design experience.

Learn more and apply for the Video Marketing Coordinator position by clicking HERE.