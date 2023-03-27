LifeSite is hiring Canadian journalists! Come join our team.

LifeSiteNews is seeking passionate, faith-filled people to serve as full-time (40 hours per week) journalists covering crucial Canadian news in the battle for life, family, and the restoration of Christian culture.

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews is seeking passionate, faith-filled people to serve as full-time (40 hours per week) journalists covering crucial Canadian news in the battle for life, family, and the restoration of Christian culture.

The successful applicant will be tasked with finding and writing top-notch online content that will inform and inspire readers. Candidates must be highly motivated, have excellent writing and communications skills, and have the ability and humility to work with our editing team to learn the tools of online journalism. Our journalists are expected to make pitches, find leads, conduct interviews, write articles and other material as required, and share in the process of creating headlines.

Successful candidates will have:

previous experience as freelance writers or reporters

excellent research and writing skills

willingness to conduct interviews over the phone, in person, and over the internet as required

a meticulous eye for detail and accuracy

knowledge of the Canadian pro-life and pro-family movements

knowledge of Catholic teachings and traditions

keen interest in current events in Canada, the Catholic Church, and the world

familiarity with both mainstream and alternative media sources in Canada and the USA

possess self-motivation and ability to thrive in a high-stress, fast-paced environment with constant rolling deadlines

facility and experience with web publishing platforms, Microsoft Office, social media (Facebook, Twitter, etc.)

willingness to take direction and adapt, and ability to work well as part of a team

ability to work hours as needed, including occasional nights and weekends

Salary commensurate with knowledge and experience. LifeSiteNews is a mission-based organization, but we always seek to meet our employee’s legitimate financial needs.

Your application should include a resume, cover letter, at least three references, and five or more samples of your journalism.

The cover letter should explain your interest in working for LifeSite and outline how your education and work experience show both your commitment to LifeSite’s mission and your ability to succeed as an online journalist. It must show knowledge of and interest in LifeSite’s mission and reporting.

The references are important. Please be aware that at a later stage of the application process, you may be required to arrange calls for us with your references.

We will contact successful applicants for an interview. Prior to a hiring decision, applicants will be required to take on several assignments at a freelance rate. This is a fully remote position, but successful candidates will be expected to travel at least once a year.

Application Process

Please submit cover letter, samples of published writing, and resume with 3 references to [email protected]

Share











