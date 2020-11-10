LifeSite is hiring. Join our marketing and video team!
November 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews is hiring a Social Media Marketing Coordinator and an Assistant Video Editor.
We are facing a growing assault on all that is good and true in our world, and we need passionate, faith-filled men and women to come and join us in the fight to restore the Christian foundations of our society.
If you’re ready to give your life for the cause, then you’re in the right place.
The Social Media Marketing Coordinator will assist in all of LifeSiteNews’s marketing activities: including managing our large social media properties, implementing strategies to grow our social media, designing digital marketing campaigns aimed at raising awareness about LifeSite’s main issues, and helping to run our quarterly fundraising campaigns on social media platforms. We are looking for candidates who, in addition to the non-negotiable nuts and bolts digital marketing experience, also have some graphic design experience.
LifeSiteNews has offices in Front Royal, Virginia, and Toronto, Ontario, but many of our staff telecommute from home offices. This position is open to telecommuters.
Click HERE to read the full Social Media Marketing Coordinator job description and apply!
The responsibilities of the Assistant Video Editor will include a wide variety of audio and video production-based assignments including video and audio editing, motion graphics, filming and photography, and some graphic design as well as managing content on our YouTube/Vimeo accounts. He or she will be directly involved in the audio and video production of our regular weekly podcasts, some on-the-ground video reporting, as well as a variety of other video-related initiatives.
The successful candidate will be able to work remotely from home. However, some travel will almost certainly be necessary to capture original video content and assist in setting up home studios for staff.
Click HERE to read the full job Assistant Video Editor job description and apply!
Successful candidates will have the opportunity to join a vibrant, passionate team of professionals committed to promoting the Culture of Life, and use their God-given talents to help us reach millions of people with the truth about life, family, and faith.