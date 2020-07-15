LifeSite is hiring journalists! Come join our team.

Are you passionate about the battle for life and family?

We are facing a growing assault on all that is good and true in our world, and we need passionate, faith-filled men and women to come and join us in the fight to restore the Christian foundations of our society.

If you’re ready to give your life for the cause, then you’re in the right place.

Apply to join our team as a journalist here: https://lifesitenews.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=57

Please apply by August 10, 2020.

Journalist

LifeSiteNews is seeking a passionate, faith-filled professional to serve as a full-time journalist covering crucial news in the battle for life, family, and the restoration of Christian culture.

The successful applicant will be tasked with finding, investigating, and writing news pieces to inform and inspire readers. Candidates must be highly motivated, have top-notch writing skills, and have the ability and humility to work with our editing team to learn the tools of online journalism.

A successful candidate will have:

excellent research and writing skills

a meticulous eye for detail and accuracy

comfortability doing telephone interviews

knowledge of the global pro-life and pro-family movements

knowledge of Catholic teachings and traditions

a keen interest in current events in the Church and world

high self-motivation, and ability to thrive in a high-stress, fast-paced environment with constant rolling deadlines

facility and experience with web publishing platforms, Microsoft Office, social media (Facebook, Twitter, etc.)

willingness to take direction and adapt, and ability to work well on a team

excellent communication skills

willingness to work hours as needed, including occasional nights and weekends

Salary is negotiable based upon need and experience. Keep in mind that while LifeSite aims to meet our employees' financial needs, we are a mission-based non-profit.

Your application should include a resume, cover letter, at least three references, five or more samples of your journalism, and answers to the list of questions provided.

The cover letter should explain your interest in working for LifeSite, and outline how your experience has proven both your commitment to LifeSite’s mission and your ability to succeed in the position. It must show knowledge of and interest in LifeSite’s mission and reporting.

The references are important. Please be aware that at a later stage of the application process, you may be required to arrange calls for us with your references.

We will contact successful applicants for an interview. Prior to a hiring decision, applicants will be required to take on several assignments at a freelance rate. Normally, new employees are required to fly to Ontario for a week of training around the first month on the job, however this may not be possible due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Please email writing samples to [email protected].

Application deadline: August 10, 2020

LOCATION: While LifeSiteNews has offices in Front Royal, Virginia and Toronto, Ontario, many of our staff telecommute from home offices. As such, this position is open to telecommuters.