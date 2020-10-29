Help fight Big Tech: Join LifeSite’s social media team

October 29, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The Social Media Marketing Coordinator will assist in all of LifeSiteNews’ marketing activities: including managing our large social media properties, implementing strategies to grow our social media, designing digital marketing campaigns aimed at raising awareness about LifeSite’s main issues, and helping to run our quarterly fundraising campaigns on social media platforms. We are looking for candidates who, in addition to the non-negotiable nuts and bolts digital marketing experience, also have some graphic design experience.

The successful candidate will have the opportunity to join a vibrant, passionate team of professionals committed to promoting the Culture of Life, and use their God-given talents to help us reach millions of people with the truth about life, family, and faith.

LOCATION: While LifeSiteNews has offices in Front Royal, Virginia, and Toronto, Ontario, many of our staff telecommute from home offices. This position is open to telecommuters.

This position reports to the Director of Marketing.

Candidate Requirements:

Minimum of two years of digital marketing experience on social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram; as well as experience on Parler and Gab), with a proven track record of achieving excellent engagement and growing followers

Experience with combatting censorship on social media platforms

Understanding of podcast marketing

Familiarity with using Google Analytics and the specific analytics on each social media platform

Interest in keeping up with the latest developments in the ever-shifting social media and digital marketing landscape

Excellent communicator, in both written and oral form

Experience and passion for on-camera communication for short video stories on social media platforms

Self-motivated, creative, ready to keep up with a busy daily news cycle atmosphere

Above all, a passion for the mission of LifeSite: to spread the message of the Culture of Life and Family

Responsibilities will include:

Optimizing LifeSite articles for social media, assisting in SEO keywords in headlines and sub-headlines

Posting LifeSite articles to our social media platforms

Performing regular monitoring and engagement across social media platforms

Creating Facebook ad campaigns to optimize traffic to LifeSite’s website, petitions, and fundraising campaigns

Providing regular reports on social media marketing effectiveness

Communication with the social media platforms to challenge the censorship LifeSite experiences on a regular basis

Creating graphics for social media pages as needed

Developing a social media marketing strategy that expands followers and engagement, while combatting censorship

Work closely with teammates to identify opportunities to disseminate LifeSite content to the largest possible audience while building brand loyalty

Providing support for other marketing tasks that include, but are not limited to podcast promotion and expansion, video promotion, email marketing, creating printed and digital marketing materials

SALARY: Salary is negotiable based upon need and experience. Keep in mind that LifeSiteNews is a mission-based non-profit, although we always seek to meet our employees’ legitimate financial needs.

Your application should include a resume, cover letter, at least three references, and answers to the list of questions provided. Please send samples of your work to [email protected]

The cover letter should explain your interest in working for LifeSite, and outline how your experience has proven both your commitment to LifeSite’s mission and your ability to succeed in the position. It should show knowledge of LifeSite’s reporting.

We will contact successful applicants for an interview.