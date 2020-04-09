LifeSite is off for Easter – we’ll be back on April 14!

April 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The staff of LifeSiteNews will be off work on Good Friday and Easter Monday. We will return on Easter Tuesday, April 14.

Be assured of our prayers for all of our readers during this uncertain and dark time, when many people around the world – including most of the LifeSite team – are unable to go to church during the holiest week of the year, sick, fearful of sickness, or confined to our homes by government order.

We wish you a happy and holy Easter!

“Do not abandon yourselves to despair. We are the Easter people and hallelujah is our song!” – Pope St. John Paul II