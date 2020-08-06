News

LifeSite is on retreat Thursday and Friday – pray for us!

Please pray for us as we discern how God is calling us to report the news.
Thu Aug 6, 2020 - 9:31 am EST
Featured Image
2018 LifeSite team photo
By LifeSiteNews staff
August 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Dear readers, our LifeSiteNews team will be on our annual retreat and staff meeting on Thursday and Friday, August 6-7.

We will all be bunkered down in our homes, running our talks and meetings online. 

Please pray for us as we discern how God is calling us to report the news and to be faithful witnesses to the truth. Know that we will be praying for you. We will resume normal publishing on Monday, August 10.

