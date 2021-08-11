LifeSite is on retreat Wednesday through Friday – pray for us!

As the world and those who run it seek to enslave us to their medical dictatorship, true wisdom and courageous leadership are needed now more than ever.

(LifeSiteNews) — For the next three days, most of the U.S. LifeSiteNews staff and board members will gather in person for our annual retreat for the first time since the summer of 2019.

Despite efforts by Big Tech to shut our message down over these last few years, LifeSite has grown not only in terms of employees but in its impact on spreading the Culture of Life. This is due mostly to strategizing sessions like the one we are on now.

Although LifeSite employees who don’t live in America won’t be able to attend this year’s meeting in-person due to tyrannical COVID restrictions and difficulties for foreigners entering the United States, they’ll still be able to join us virtually and be in-person together, depending on their country.

As you know, LifeSite has always put truth before political correctness. We aim to bring you the latest breaking news in the fight for life, family, and faith. We cannot do this without first having a strong community among ourselves. That’s why our annual get-together is so vitally important, as it helps strengthen our relationships with each other and with God.

Please pray for us during this time as we meet to discuss how to best move forward in the months and years ahead. As the world and those who run it seek to enslave us to their medical dictatorship, true wisdom and courageous leadership are needed now more than ever. Thank you from all of us at LifeSite for your much-needed support.

We will resume our normal publishing schedule next week.

