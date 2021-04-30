LifeSite joins Brighteon, the free-speech alternative to YouTube

April 30, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — LifeSite is excited to announce that we are officially on Brighteon, a free-speech alternative platform to Big Tech’s YouTube. Brighteon was started in 2018 by health freedom activist Mike Adams, founder of Natural News. Be sure to subscribe to our channel and watch all our video content by clicking here.

LifeSite recently hosted our hugely succesful virtual conference Unmasking COVID-19: Vaccines, Mandates, and Global Health on Brighteon. We look forward to sharing the truth to all our new viewers on this platform through our podcasts, shows, and videos. You can continue to watch content such as select episodes of The John-Henry Westen Show, pro-life stories, inspiring and informative interviews, and so much more.

LifeSite was banned from YouTube in February for speaking the truth on abortion-tainted vaccines. Every single video was removed from there. Ever since our permanent suspension from Big Tech companies like YouTube and Twitter, we have been streaming our videos and sharing information on alternative sites such as Rumble, Telegram, and Gab.

We are now pleased to join the powerful platform Brighteon to continue fighting the battle against censorship and for the resoration of the culture. We also want to give a huge thank you to Brighteon’s Mike Adams for his support of LifeSiteNews.

Besides coming directly to our site and subscribing to email alerts, you can bypass the Big Tech censors and watch our life, family, faith, and freedom news on these alternative sites: