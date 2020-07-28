LifeSite joins media leaders to demand Google answer for censoring conservatives

UNITED STATES, July 28, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews has joined with conservative media outlets around the United States in an open letter challenging the CEO of Google’s parent company over the removal of conservative websites from online search results before he appears tomorrow at an antitrust hearing at the U.S. House of Representatives.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, will testify tomorrow before the House Judiciary Committee and the Antitrust Subcommittee along with Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. The focus of the hearing will be the dominance of big tech companies over the internet.

LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen has added his signature to an open letter daring Pichai to deny under oath that Google censors conservatives (full text of letter below).

“This past Wednesday, July 21, several conservative media platforms, including four of Media Research Center’s (MRC) major sites, were removed from Google’s search results. Google’s official response was that this was the result of a technical glitch. We don’t believe you,” the letter begins.

“We believe Google is lying yet again. It's the same old game. Censor conservatives, wait for someone else to call you out on it, then blame the algorithms or another technical problem for the censorship. Somehow you never manage to discover your own glitch.”

The letter was launched by the Media Research Center (MRC) with its president, Brent Bozell, as the lead signatory. The numerous signatories also include Terry Schilling of the American Principles Project and LifeSiteNews contributor Ryan Bomberger of the Radiance Foundation.

“Who at Google was responsible for this latest instance of deliberate censorship against conservatives? Why did they do it? What are you doing about your employees who did this and who are trying to undermine our democratic process? What information are you going to provide to both Congress and those impacted to show what actually happened?” the letter demands.

Google, along with other major internet tech companies has long been accused of bias against conservatives.

Numerous leaked private conversations have shown not only that the dominant ideologies at Google are dramatically out of step with the general public, but that the company is willing to enforce those ideologies.

In May, U.S. president Donald J. Trump accused major internet companies, including Google, of being controlled by radical leftists.

“The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google. The Administration is working to remedy this illegal situation. Stay tuned, and send names & events,” Trump tweeted on May 16 prior to signing an executive order on laws impacting social media companies later that month.

Last week, a survey published by Pew Research found that nearly 75 percent of respondents think internet companies have excessive influence in politics, with 47 percent saying that government regulation is needed.

“Your claims that Google is neutral, while your company continues to censor conservatives deliberately and deceptively, are simply not credible,” the signatories conclude in their letter to Pichai.

“On Wednesday, July 29 you are appearing before the The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust. Google deliberately censors conservatives. We dare you to deny that under oath.”

* * *

Full text of open letter to Alphabet/Google CEO Sundar Pichai from conservative media leaders:

July 27, 2020

Mr. Sundar Pichai

Chief Executive Officer at Alphabet

1600 Amphitheater Parkway Mountain View, CA 94043 USA

Dear Mr. Pichai,

This past Wednesday, July 21, several conservative media platforms, including four of Media Research Center’s (MRC) major sites, were removed from Google’s search results. Google’s official response was that this was the result of a technical glitch.

We don’t believe you.

We believe Google is lying yet again. It's the same old game. Censor conservatives, wait for someone else to call you out on it, then blame the algorithms or another technical problem for the censorship. Somehow you never manage to discover your own glitch. It’s always your victims who do. Your approach to this scandal is one of an utter lack of transparency and has become second nature to you and your organization. It’s not merely shameful, it's a clear and present danger to our civil society. You need to answer for this.

Who at Google was responsible for this latest instance of deliberate censorship against conservatives? Why did they do it? What are you doing about your employees who did this and who are trying to undermine our democratic process?

What information are you going to provide to both Congress and those impacted to show what actually happened?

How many more times will Google censor conservatives, and then lie about it before Congress has to take action against your company? The time has passed for lame excuses. If you won’t be honest and fix the problem, then Congress must act decisively to counter the threat to freedom of speech from you and other Big Tech companies. It’s time for the federal government to consider antitrust solutions for companies like Google and the rest of the

Big Tech industry that have grown too powerful and too irresponsible.

Your claims that Google is neutral, while your company continues to censor conservatives deliberately and deceptively, are simply not credible.

On Wednesday, July 29 you are appearing before the The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust. Google deliberately censors conservatives. We dare you to deny that under oath.