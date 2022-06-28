LifeSite journalists to host panel discussion on Roe v. Wade at pro-life conference in Chicago

LifeSite's own Claire Chretien and Stephen Kokx will be hosting a panel on Thursday, July 28, titled 'Marketing, Media, Culture, and Life.'

SCHAUMBURG, Illinois (LifeSiteNews) — Nationally recognized pro-life leaders, attorneys, media personalities, and activists will meet for a two-day Law of Life Summit in the month following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

On July 27 and 28, the Law of Life Summit will be hosted in Schaumburg, Illinois. Pro-life leaders are expected from around the country. The Summit will include panels, workshops, talks, and networking.

LifeSite Contributing Editor Claire Chretien and Director of Marketing Stephen Kokx will be hosting a panel on Thursday, July 28 at 1pm CST, titled “Marketing, Media, Culture, and Life.” Pro-life activist Jason Jones and Thomas More Society Vice President Peter Breen are expected to participate as well.

The Law of Life Summit started in 2012 and meets annually in Washington, D.C. “This year with the historic Dobbs decision it’s critical to address questions related to the future of pro-life ministries and causes across the country,” said Summit founder Royce Hood. “Experts and speakers from around the United States will be breaking down Dobbs and how the decision will impact all facets of pro-life work.”

The decision by the Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (known as “Dobbs”) was released this past Friday, June 24. The high court upheld Mississippi’s abortion ban and overturned Roe v. Wade, but many experts predict increasing action and needs across the 50 states.

“Sidewalk advocacy will be more necessary than ever, as moms in crisis seek the resources and real help they need,” said Lauren Muzyka, Founder, President & CEO of Sidewalk Advocates for Life.

This particular Law of Life Summit is being held in partnership with the Catholic Marketing Network’s annual CMN Momentum Conference and Trade Show (running the week of July 25 through July 28).

“We are excited to bring this incredible lineup of speakers as part of the pro-life track for our annual CMN Momentum conference,” said Cathy Gilmore from the Catholic Marketing Network. “In addition to the conference, trade show with vendors from around the country and the Law of Life Summit, we are also excited to announce our first ever Celebration of Life Dinner with live music and with special guests David Bereit, founder and former CEO of 40 Days for Life, along with Catherine Hadro, news contributor for EWTN. This is going to be a historic and incredibly inspirational event.”

Over 20 nationally recognized speakers are expected to attend and present at the Law of Life Summit including: Jason Jones, Janet Morana, Dr. Michael New, nationally recognized attorneys with the Thomas More Society including Tom Brejcha, Peter Breen, Martin Cannon and Andy Bath, plus numerous other leaders, media personalities and contributors. Read the full list at LawLife.org.

Members of the public are invited to attend the historic Law of Life Summit (July 27-28) and may find information and register at CatholicMarketing.com. Cost is $100. Registration to the Summit also includes admission to the Catholic Marketing Network prayer experiences, conference tracks, networking activities, and shopping in the expo hall (July 25-28).

For a list of speakers and organizations participating in the Law of Life Summit, please visit LawLife.org.

For media inquiries, please call Royce Hood, 239-273-6038, or email [email protected].

Share











