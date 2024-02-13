LifeSite launches campaign to thank Danielle Smith for Alberta’s new pro-family policies

As Alberta Premier Danielle Smith faces an onslaught of criticism from the liberal media, LifeSiteNews has launched a VoterVoice campaign to allow Canadians to thank her for her work defending children and parental rights.

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews has launched a Voter Voice campaign to thank Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for her courageous lead against the woke LGBT agenda.

On January 31, Alberta unveiled its much-anticipated pro-family legislation protecting children and parental rights from the worst results of transgender ideology, which has now become a topic of conversation across the country.

The policies include a ban on gender mutilation surgeries for minors, a ban on “puberty blockers” and cross sex hormones for children under 16, and a requirement for parental notification and consent before a student under 16 can change his or her name or pronouns at school.

Not only will Alberta’s legislation protect children from the LGBT agenda, but it has also forced Conservative across the country to defend parental rights, including Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre.

Thanks to pressure from pro-family Canadians, Poilievre finally voiced support for Alberta and said that he opposes “puberty blockers” for kids.

Increasingly, Conservative leaders who have shown little to no concern over LGBT propaganda pushed on children have been forced to take notice as Canadians are standing up to LGBT activists.

While Alberta’s forthcoming rules will be the strongest thus far in Canada when it comes to protecting kids from the most extreme aspects of the transgender movement, the conservative-led governments of Saskatchewan and New Brunswick have also taken steps to protect kids in the past year.

Smith’s decision was also well supported by Canadians, who are overwhelmingly in favor of pro-family legislation, according to recent polling.

Additionally, the new legislation also comes after months of requests from United Conservative Party (UCP) members for pro-family legislation in the province. At the UCP’s 2023 Annual General Meeting on November 3-4 in Calgary, party members passed a host of resolutions calling for parental rights to be protected.

Smith has nonetheless received backlash from Liberal and New Democratic Party politicians, who have denounced the move to protect children.

As Smith faces an onslaught of criticism and condemnation from the Trudeau government and the mainstream press, LifeSiteNews has launched a Voter Voice campaign to allow Canadians to thank the premier for her work defending children and parental rights.

Hopefully, with encouragement from pro-life and pro-family Canadians, our country will continue on the path that Smith has begun and will enact more policies that further protect our faith and families.

