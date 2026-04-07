LifeSite launches global Rosary campaign after Trump threatens massive escalation of Iran war

President Donald Trump threatened that 'a whole civilization will die tonight' if Iran doesn't try to make a deal with the U.S.

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews has launched a global Rosary campaign in response to President Donald Trump’s threat that “a whole civilization will die tonight” if Iran doesn’t try to make a deal with the U.S.

The full petition text can be read below or by clicking here.

Join the worldwide Rosary for peace as entire civilizations threatened by Iran war

Rarely in our lifetimes have we been so close to World War III or the destruction that a nuclear conflict would bring.

The President of the United States of America has said a “whole civilization will die” if his demands are not met, while Iran is now threatening to hit targets far beyond the Middle East.

Moments like this remind us of Our Lady’s warning at Fatima that “various nations would be annihilated” if her requests are not heeded.

Sign Up: Pray the Rosary for peace as the Iran war threatens to escalate far beyond the Middle East

We are calling on Christians around the world to turn to the Mother of God to intercede for the world with her Son, the Prince of Peace, at this critical time.

Building on the message of Fatima, where Our Lady asked for the consecration of Russia to her Immaculate Heart and the Five First Saturdays devotion, Our Lady of Akita had an equally stark warning in 1973:

“If men do not repent and better themselves, the Father will inflict a terrible punishment on all humanity… Fire will fall from the sky and will wipe out a great part of humanity… the good as well as the bad… The only arms which will remain for you will be the Rosary and the Sign left by my Son.”

We must take these warnings seriously as the world appears on the precipice of an earth-shattering conflict.

Please tell your friends and family today to also pray the Rosary for peace.

Share: Pray the Rosary for peace as the Iran war threatens to escalate far beyond the Middle East

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