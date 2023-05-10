LifeSite launches map tracking wave of laws against transgender mutilation in the US

A growing number of Republican states have restricted dangerous 'gender transitions' this year, and others are poised to follow.

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews has launched a new interactive map tracking the growing number of states restricting dangerous transgender surgeries and drugs.

Republican states have passed an unprecedented wave of bills this year cracking down on so-called “gender transitions,” particularly for children.

In the past four months, 14 states have approved laws to ban or limit transgender surgical and hormonal inventions for youth. Republican governors in Florida and Missouri are poised to sign similar laws in the coming days, and bans are also moving forward in six other states, including Louisiana, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas.

Several Republican-led states adopted laws or executive orders restricting underage “gender transitions” in previous years.

The devastating practices, which include puberty-blocking drugs, synthetic hormones, and irreversible surgeries, can sterilize children and lead to serious and life-threatening side effects, like cardiovascular disease, bone density loss, and emotional problems.

Despite massive risks and lack of government approval, transgender interventions for children have exploded in popularity in recent years as LGBT ideology has increasingly permeated American culture.

Data shows that tens of thousands of adolescents have been subjected to transgender surgeries or drugs in the U.S. in the past few years. The annual number of children undergoing some kind of “transition” may now be more than 30,000, including potentially thousands of underage girls subjected to mastectomies each year.

Since 2007, hundreds of pediatric “gender clinics” have sprung up around the country to facilitate the mutilation of children with confusion about their sex, even offering them hysterectomies and genital procedures.

But the red-state crackdown is having a major impact on the transgender mutilation industry: Nearly one-third of adolescents in the U.S. who identify as “transgender” (around 90,000) now live in states with laws or policies that protect them from gender mutilation, up from 10 percent in January.

The new laws follow years of advocacy by conservative Christians and, along with laws to protect sports fairness and purge LGBT ideology from schools, represent the strongest pushback against the radical LGBT agenda in years.

LifeSite’s map will be updated as more states move to protect children from irreversible transgender surgeries and drugs.

LifeSite has also published a regularly updated map of abortion laws in the states, which can be found here.

