LifeSite launches nationwide campaign demanding legislators stop Biden from destroying girls’ sports

February 11, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — On his first day in office, Joe Biden made no secret about his affinity for governing by executive order. But one, in particular, is already proving to have an especially damaging effect on one of America’s most vulnerable populations: children and students.



The policy in question, of which a similar iteration was introduced by the Obama Administration and later revoked by President Trump, amends Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 to allow biological boys to use girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms at federally funded schools across America so long as they ‘identify’ as the opposite sex. It also takes things a step further by permitting biological boys to participate in girls’ sports.



In response, LifeSiteNews has officially launched a 50-state campaign through VoterVoice that calls upon state legislators across America to take action against Biden’s extreme executive order and adopt state guidelines that safeguard the same protections that Democrats at the federal level are seeking to dismantle.



Individual states are our last line of defense against radical agenda items like this, and it’s up to us to ensure that such destructive policies never become the norm in our country or any of her states.



Joining this multi-state campaign to ensure the protection of our students under the law is an effective step in that direction.



The Biden order states that “Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports…all persons should receive equal treatment under the law, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation."



In reality, though, these radical guidelines strip students of their most basic right to privacy, and marks the beginning of a renewed attack on female students and athletes, in particular.



Not only is it a pandering effort on behalf of the President and Democrats to reject biology in favor of identity politics, it also advances an extreme, social-engineering gambit to unlevel the playing field, both literally and figuratively, for girls at a formative stage in life.



“Title IX was never meant to be used to discriminate against women,” Gualberto Garcia Jones, Esq., an Advocacy Coordinator for LifeSiteNews argued. “Quite the opposite, in fact. And, until now, it has allowed women to achieve near parity in participation in sports.”



In recent weeks, a 2020 petition from LifeSiteNews addressing the plight of Selina Soule, a high school track athlete who filed suit against the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) for implementing a similar policy, achieved renewed interest, surpassing 400,000 signatures.



The petition also calls for an end to government efforts that force female athletes to compete against biological males, which presents an unfair disadvantage and potential for harm to girls based on biologically-determined physical structure alone.



“People still understand basic fairness in the United States,” said Scott Schittl, a campaign coordinator at LifeSiteNews, “and that’s why so many people have signed the petition.”



With Biden’s executive order now in full-effect, schools have been formally presented with their new ultimatum: comply, or risk losing your funding.



For an administration that claims to prioritize American students, such a reckless decision – one that blatantly violates their rights in the classroom, the restroom, and the locker room – is not only inherently contradictory, but also demands action.



Please scroll below, and find the your state. Then, you can make your voice heard and call on your elected representatives to protect students in your state by follow the corresponding link!





