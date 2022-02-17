LifeSite launches new ‘Faith & Reason’ podcast focusing on Deep State, Deep Church

The inaugural episode of 'Faith & Reason: Exposing the Deep State … and the Deep Church' will launch on Thursday, February 17.

LifeSite is excited to announce the release of a new weekly podcast featuring John-Henry Westen, Fr. James Altman, Jack Maxey, and Liz Yore.

The inaugural episode of “Faith & Reason: Exposing the Deep State … and the Deep Church” will launch on Thursday, February 17.

With a new episode every Thursday, “Faith & Reason” will tackle the biggest current events pertaining to U.S. and Canadian politics, global affairs, the Vatican, Pope Francis, and much more.

Jack Maxey is the former co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room.” Liz Yore is a lawyer and founder of the children rights advocacy group Yore Children. Fr. Altman is a Wisconsin-based priest cancelled by his bishop for preaching the truth about abortion. John-Henry Westen is co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.

The inaugural episode introduces this dynamic team of frontline warriors while discussing the Freedom Convoy and how the Church needs its own “trucker moment.”

