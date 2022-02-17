2022 Winter Olympics exposed: Inside China's communist regime
LifeSite launches new ‘Faith & Reason’ podcast focusing on Deep State, Deep Church

The inaugural episode of 'Faith & Reason: Exposing the Deep State … and the Deep Church' will launch on Thursday, February 17.
LifeSite is excited to announce the release of a new weekly podcast featuring John-Henry Westen, Fr. James Altman, Jack Maxey, and Liz Yore.

The inaugural episode of “Faith & Reason: Exposing the Deep State … and the Deep Church” will launch on Thursday, February 17.

With a new episode every Thursday, “Faith & Reason” will tackle the biggest current events pertaining to U.S. and Canadian politics, global affairs, the Vatican, Pope Francis, and much more.

Jack Maxey is the former co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room.” Liz Yore is a lawyer and founder of the children rights advocacy group Yore Children. Fr. Altman is a Wisconsin-based priest cancelled by his bishop for preaching the truth about abortion. John-Henry Westen is co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.

The inaugural episode introduces this dynamic team of frontline warriors while discussing the Freedom Convoy and how the Church needs its own “trucker moment.”

Click here to receive episodes of “Faith & Reason” in your inbox.

