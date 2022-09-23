LifeSite launches new live updates about pro-life news

Check LifeSite's new live updates to see how the pro-life movement is winning like never before.

(LifeSiteNews) – LifeSite has launched new live updates about pro-life and abortion-related news after the fall of Roe v. Wade.

The new platform, located in the pinned article at the top of LifeSite’s U.S. home page, will provide breaking updates regarding all of the most exciting developments in the battle to abolish abortion in America.

With the demise of Roe, hundreds of thousands of unborn babies now have a shot at life, and the culture of death is in chaos.

From sweeping abortion bans to the rapid collapse of clinics and incredible stories of pro-life victories across the country, LifeSite will be chronicling the fight for life in real time.

Check daily to see how life is winning like never before.

