LifeSite live-streaming Trump coronavirus briefings as liberal media calls for censorship

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 1, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews has begun live-streaming President Trump’s coronavirus briefings each evening as liberal media figures continue to call for them to be censored.

CNN is under fire for declining to air Trump’s remarks yesterday, only cutting to the briefing when medical advisor Dr. Deborah Birx was about to speak. The move follows a growing chorus of media outlets complaining that the press should, in the words of the Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan, “stop live-broadcasting Trump’s dangerous, destructive coronavirus briefings.”

Conservatives call those demands a flip-flop from the mainstream media’s previous complaints that the administration wasn’t taking COVID-19 seriously enough, motivated by the rising approval ratings for Trump’s handling of the crisis.

Readers can visit LifeSite’s homepage at 5:00 p.m. EST each day for a link to the day’s live-stream. Press conferences are scheduled to begin then but they often begin later than that.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the United States has seen 205,438 cases of COVID-19, with 4,528 deaths and 8,762 recoveries. It remains unknown when the coronavirus first reached American shores and what percentage of the public has actually come into contact with it.

Trump struck a grim tone yesterday, telling Americans the next two weeks would be “painful” both due to a rise in deaths as well as the economic toll of quarantine.

The administration formally updated its “15 Days to Slow the Spread” to 30 days in a new document that urges Americans to “work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible,” “avoid social gatherings in groups of 10 or more people,” and “avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits,” among hygiene tips.

“This is going to be a rough two week period,” Trump said. “As a nation we’re going to have a really rough two weeks. Our strength will be tested and our endurance will be tried.”

“It is absolutely critical for the American people to follow the guidelines,” he added. “It’s a matter of life and death.” Whether Americans are forced to do so, however, will be left up to local authorities across the country.

Debate rages as to whether comprehensive lockdowns are necessary or appropriate for every part of the country, given the toll the lockdowns have taken on personal liberties, job losses, and even healthcare capacity.

Readers can click here for LifeSiteNews’ live updates on the coronavirus and its impact all over the world.