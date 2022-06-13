LifeSite petition against Dave Rubin’s support for aborting disabled babies reaches almost 4k signatures

(LifeSiteNews) – A petition condemning popular conservative talk show host Dave Rubin for admitting he would abort a severely disabled baby has reached nearly 4,000 signatures.
LifeSite launched the petition on June 10 after openly homosexual Dave Rubin, host of “The Dave Rubin Show” on BlazeTV, revealed that he would abort two unborn babies he commissioned currently carried by surrogate mothers if the babies were found to suffer from severe disabilities.
Dave Rubin (left) hosts one of the most popular conservative chat-shows on YouTube, but we now know his views are as extreme as many on the left.
Not only are Rubin and his homosexual partner using surrogate mothers to bear two babies, thus deliberately depriving the children of their true mothers' care once born, but he also admitted those babies would have been aborted if found to have severe disabilities.
Mr. Rubin recently said he also supports abortion up until 12 weeks, compounding the regrettable pro-eugenics stance he has taken towards unborn babies with severe disabilities.
There are few things more tragic in our world today than the disposable attitude of many people towards innocent human life, but that is exactly what Rubin thinks is acceptable.
This must be called out - it's simply abhorrent to treat the disabled, the unwanted, and the vulnerable with such callous disregard.
Can you imagine finding out your parents would have aborted you if you had a severe disability?
Well, that's unfortunately what will happen to the children Rubin raises if they someday read his latest book, "Don't Burn This Country".
There he shares that he and his family's decision would have been to "terminate the pregnancy" if a severe disability was found in one of the babies now being borne by their surrogate mothers.
Rubin must understand how cruel this entire situation is, not only for the mothers and their children who will be taken away, but also for disabled people to know they are essentially thought of as "lives unworthy of life."
Real conservatives must speak up now and tell Rubin that his pro-abortion views are abhorrent.
Mr. Rubin's public split with the left is to be welcomed, but "conservative" leaders like him will do much more harm than good if they continue using their platform to undermine the family and the right of children to be born.
If we let these cornerstones of society be attacked from within, what hope have we of building a culture we can be proud to hand on?
True conservatives cannot afford to take the easy shortcut of ignoring Rubin's cruel position, lest we continue to be shunted further left, becoming radical liberals in everything but name.
In his new book, Don’t Burn This Country, Rubin admits that he would “terminate the pregnancy” if he discovered that his future legal children had severe disabilities.
He further voiced his support for abortion up until 12 weeks, compounding the regrettable pro-eugenics stance he has taken towards unborn babies with disabilities.
Rubin sparked controversy after he announced that he and his “husband” commissioned two babies by surrogacy.
He made the announcement in a March 16 tweet, sharing two photos of himself and his partner David Janet holding up ultrasound images along with a sign announcing that “Baby 1” and “Baby 2” were due to be born on August 22 and October 14, respectively.
Many conservatives oppose surrogacy, arguing it devalues the relationship between a mother and her child, undermines the family, and turns children into a commodity. The Catholic Church teaches that surrogacy is “gravely immoral,” violating “the child’s right to be born of a father and mother known to him and bound to each other by marriage.”
IVF, which is also recognized as illicit by the Catholic Church, frequently results in excess human embryos, many of which are subsequently destroyed. Millions of embryos may be abandoned or discarded at fertility clinics across the United States.
“Human babies and wombs are NOT commodities to be rented or harvested like crops,” wrote Catholic commentator and author Taylor Marshall. “Disgusting and foul and evil. Dave Rubin is NOT ‘conservative’ – whatever that means anymore.”
In addition to denying these unborn babies their biological mothers, Rubin admitted he would deny the children even the basic right to life if they were disabled.