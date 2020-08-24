LifeSite petition against mandatory mask mandates at 56k signatures and counting

PETITION: No to radical mandatory mask mandates! Sign the petition here.

August 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In less than five days, LifeSite’s petition rejecting mandatory mask mandates has gone viral – already attracting more than 56,000 signatures.

“Mandatory mask mandates – like masks, themselves – really stick in people’s craw,” said Gualberto Garcia Jones, LifeSite’s Director of Advocacy. “People instinctively understand that it is the sick who need masks, not the general population.”

The one-size-fits-all executive orders which have been enacted in many states and countries around the world, and which have been endorsed by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, fly in the face of science and logic.

The petition points to four “inconvenient facts” about the masks worn by the vast majority of the public, not specialist masks or respirator-type masks (to read all of the information contained in each point, please click here to go to the petition text):

Masks** are largely ineffective at stopping the transmission of viruses, but could actually increase transmission by acting as a receptacle, attracting the virus and bacteria to one’s mouth.

Executive orders which call for masks to be worn outdoors are both absurd and oppressive. Insisting that citizens perform an essentially illogical act – wearing a mask outside – makes the government into a tyrant.

There are clearly documented hazards of wearing masks for long periods of time.

And, regarding school: “There has been no recorded case of a teacher catching the coronavirus from a pupil anywhere in the world, according to one of the UK government's leading scientific advisers.” (UK Times, July 21, 2020).

This petition is necessary because at least 34 American states and many countries in Europe and around the world have now force their citizens to wear masks in public places.

“Along with the threat of a mandatory vaccine and coerced contact tracing, mandatory mask mandates are yet another example of government overreach,” said Garcia Jones. “Of course, the elderly and people who have compromised immune disorders should take care and even quarantine themselves. But, this kind of government overreach must cease, allowing the rest of society to return to normalcy as quickly as possible.”

This petition calls on policymakers, at all levels of government, to rescind any radical mandatory mask mandates, and allow science and logic to prevail over fear, panic, and political posturing.

Policies must be nuanced and recognize that the coronavirus is typically only a serious threat to the most vulnerable – not the vast majority of the population, for whom COVID-19 is like a case of the flu.

People need to continue to speak up all around the world, so, if you haven’t yet signed the petition, please consider signing and sharing with your like-minded family, friends, and colleagues.

**Here, we are referring to the masks worn by the vast majority of the public, not to specialist masks or respirator-type masks.