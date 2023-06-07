LifeSite petition calling for Abp. Paglia’s resignation delivered to the Vatican

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews has delivered a petition, signed by thousands of people, to the Vatican and to Pope Francis, asking for the removal of Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia as head of the Pontifical Academy for Life in view of his latest scandalous comments on life.
Earlier this week, the voices of thousands of outraged pro-lifers and Catholics were represented at the Vatican when a petition was delivered calling for the resignation of Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia.
As the petition notes, Paglia, as prefect of the Pontifical Academy for Life (PAV), recently described assisted suicide as sometimes being the “greatest common good concretely possible,” contrary to the Catholic Church’s strenuous condemnation of the practice. His remarks came in April, during a recent television panel as part of the Perugia journalism festival.
While he expressed his personal opposition to practicing assisted suicide, Paglia defended it in principle, citing Pope Francis’ assault on Catholic Tradition in doing so. “Personally, I would not practice suicide assistance,” he said “but I understand that legal mediation may be the greatest common good concretely possible under the conditions we find ourselves in.”
This betrayal of the Catholic faith by Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia is not for the first time, with the PAV repeatedly causing scandal under his watch by:
- recently appointing a notorious pro-abortion atheist to the organization
- claiming contraception and artificial insemination are sometimes acceptable
- insisting that priests could accompany people through assisted-suicide, and
- that Italy's pro-abortion law is a “pillar” of the country's social life.
The PAV issued a statement on Monday trying to clarify the archbishop's remarks, insisting that Paglia “reiterates his ‘no’ towards euthanasia and assisted suicide, in full adherence to the Magisterium”.
However, far from denouncing Paglia’s words, the PAV unsurprisingly supported its president. Referencing the Italian court ruling which partially decriminalized euthanasia by outlining exceptions to its illegality, the PAV stated it was in the context of this ruling that Paglia had made his comments.
The PAV’s fudging of the issue was met with consternation from several Catholic commentators, with liturgist Matthew Hazell, who had highlighted Paglia’s original comments, asking “How hard is it for the @PontAcadLife to just say ‘sorry’ for scandalising the faithful? Indeed, how hard is it to actually adhere to the teaching of the Church on life issues? Are you so incapable of reading the signs of the times & interpreting them in the light of the Gospel?”
The Pontifical Academy for Life has tried & failed to explain @monspaglia's remarks. Paglia had spoken about the “accompaniment” needed for the dying, saying “in this context, it is not to be ruled out that in our society a legal mediation is feasible …” https://t.co/C3LU601aA2— Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) April 24, 2023
Sorry guys, not good enough. Nowhere near good enough.— Matthew Hazell (@M_P_Hazell) April 24, 2023
Archbishop Paglia's "opinion" on the possibility of "juridical mediation" regarding euthanasia is still contrary to the Catholic faith, as has been explained already. https://t.co/qMATq0UZrL pic.twitter.com/W8s4zLvkj7
Archbishop Paglia's comments about assisted suicide being "feasible" are wrong and harmful. It's the kind of "crack in the wall" that opponents of human life will run with to promote their agenda. The teaching of the Church is clear: Euthanasia is "morally unacceptable." Period.— Bishop Thomas Tobin (@ThomasJTobin1) April 24, 2023
It's vital that the Church and PAV push back against the culture of death, rather than trying to accommodate it and accept a world that where the vulnerable are helped to kill themselves.
Be part of pushing back against the tide and making it clear that there is no room for confusion or betrayal when it comes to the sanctity of human life and the infallibilty of Catholic teaching on the matter.
LifeSite’s Louis Knuffke delivered the petition, and it will now be placed on the Pontiff’s desk in the coming days. The petition is presented in full below.
At the time of being delivered to Pope Francis, the petition had garnered over 6,500 signatures, in under six weeks.
“It’s vital that the Church and PAV push back against the culture of death, rather than trying to accommodate it and accept a world that where the vulnerable are helped to kill themselves,” states the LifePetition press release, regarding the move. “Be part of pushing back against the tide and making it clear that there is no room for confusion or betrayal when it comes to the sanctity of human life and the infallibility of Catholic teaching on the matter.”
The full text of the petition is reproduced below:
Petition to Pope Francis,
We, the undersigned, request that you remove Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia from his position as President of the Pontifical Academy for Life.
His time at the organization has been repeatedly mired in scandal, not least with his most recent comments claiming that a “legal mediation is feasible that would allow assistance to suicide” under the conditions specified by Italy’s Constitutional Court.
This archbishop’s acceptance of an immoral ruling that will facilitate vulnerable people in killing themselves is an abomination.
Abp. Paglia’s job is, or should be, to defend human life, but his willingness to facilitate a ruling that allows such horrific evil is a betrayal of his vocation and renders his position untenable.
Please act now in the best interests of the Church, the vulnerable, and Abp. Paglia’s soul by removing him from the academy and calling him to repentance.
Thank you.