LifeSite is back on Twitter after being locked out of account for nearly a year

October 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews has been locked out of our main Twitter account (@LifeSite) since December 9, 2019 due to an “offensive” tweet regarding Jonathan Yaniv, who is famous for taking 15 beauticians to the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal for their refusal to wax his genitals. The tweet was a link to a LifeSite article titled, “Trans activist Jonathan ‘Jessica’ Yaniv ‘shocked…confused’ gynecologist won’t see him,” which Twitter deemed was a “violation” of its “rules.”

At the time, Twitter gave us the option to delete the tweet and reactivate our account right away. LifeSite remained steadfast that our tweet did not violate any rules, and we sought several appeals with Twitter, while looking into legal action against the company.

After close to a year of multiple appeals and many attempted communications with Twitter, we have decided to temporarily remove the tweet in order to gain access to our account.

We determined that we must use every outlet to push out the truth, especially during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and the upcoming presidential election.

We restored our account, with nearly 60,000 followers, this morning. However, we ensured that by agreeing to remove the tweet, we did not admit to any wrongdoing. We simply stated that we would remove the tweet in order to gain access to our account. We plan to continue to share all the truth exactly as our Christian conscience dictates, especially on matters that much of the world seems to hold offensive right now such as on issues of gender. If this lands us in “Twitter jail” again, we will bear it as a badge of honor knowing He was persecuted before we were.

If you’re on Twitter, we encourage you to find and follow us on these four different accounts:

@LifeSite – Our main LifeSite Twitter account.

@LSNCatholic – Our Twitter account with a focus on Catholic content. This has served as our back-up account for the past year.

@WCEA_LSN – The Twitter version of our very popular We Can End Abortion Facebook page, focusing on pro-life content.

@WCDM_LSN – The Twitter version of our We Can Defend Marriage Facebook page, focusing on pro-family content.



LifeSiteNews has launched a new series called Uncensored: Big Tech vs. Free Speech, which explores ongoing censorship of conservatives and what ordinary people can do about it.