LifeSite will be on the ground at the Canadian March for Life on Thursday, May 12 

LifeSiteNews editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen will be streaming live from the event, which we will broadcast on the LifeSiteNews homepage, Rumble, Banned, and YouTube.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) —The Canadian March for Life is taking place the afternoon of Thursday, May 12, and LifeSiteNews will be in the middle of the action to bring you live coverage.

Organized by the Campaign Life Coalition, the National March for Life will take place at Parliament Hill on Wellington St., Ottawa, ON, K1A 0A4.

The full schedule of events is as follows (all times EST): 12:30pm rally on Parliament Hill, 1:30pm march through downtown Ottawa, 2:30pm Silent No More Awareness testimonies.

One of the featured speakers at the rally is our very own Jonathon Van Maren, pro-life activist, regular LifeSiteNews contributor, and host of The Van Maren Show. You will not want to miss his speech!

The timing of the Canadian March for Life could not have been better in light of the leaked U.S. Supreme Court opinion that purports to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that “guaranteed” abortion as a “constitutional right.”

We stand with our American brothers and sisters who are also in the fight to end the scourge of abortion once and for all. We are here to show the pro-abortion left that they will not and cannot intimidate or silence us.

