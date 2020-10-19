LifeSiteNews announces 2020 voter guides for Catholics, Evangelicals, Hispanics

October 19, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews has officially launched our new 2020 presidential election voter guides. They can be found at www.lifesitenews.com/votelife.

America hangs in the balance this November, and we want all of our readers, family, and friends to be prepared and knowledgeable when heading to the polls.

Our voter guides feature:

Top things CATHOLIC voters should Know before the upcoming election

Top things EVANGELICAL CHRISTIAN voters should know before the upcoming election

Top things HISPANIC VOTERS should know before the upcoming election

John-Henry Westen, editor-in-chief and co-founder of LifeSiteNews, said to Americans, “Now is the time to do everything we can to get out the vote for life. Call up friends and family and ask them as a personal favor to get out there and vote for life. One million innocent American children killed in the womb every year makes every other political issue pale in comparison. America, vote life!”

These election guides were created with undecided Catholic, Evangelical, and Hispanic voters in mind. The Hispanic voter guide is available in both English and Spanish. If you’re having a tough time convincing your friends and family to vote for life and family this November, then we hope these guides help you. They are conveniently packaged as attractive PDF files, so you can print, download, or email them as an attachment to all your friends and family.

We hope that all will check the box for life and family in November. The future of America depends on it.