LifeSiteNews hopes to launch ‘Christ is King’ billboard campaign with your help 

'At a time when Christ is being pushed from the public square, we are joining with Christians around the world in making sure He is not forgotten or ignored.'

Please support LifeSiteNews' billboard campaign and overall mission: LifeFunder

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews has announced its intention to display ‘Christ is King’ billboards in as many states as possible over the coming months.

It is hoped that the first billboard will be erected in the Garden State on May 15, 2024, and remain there until June 5, with an estimated 296,047 impressions a week, which means that it will be seen by more than a million people in four weeks. As it will be 14 feet high and 48 feet wide, it will be impossible to miss.

Tim Jackson, LifeSiteNews’ Director of Life Petitions and Advocacy, is inviting readers to become involved in this exciting form of evangelism.

“We would be so grateful if you can be part of this special campaign that we hope to spread to every state, proclaiming the Kingship of Christ and supporting the overall mission of LifeSiteNews,” he wrote.

“At a time when Christ is being pushed from the public square, we are joining with Christians around the world in making sure He is not forgotten or ignored.”

The billboard’s haunting depiction of Christ and His Sacred Heart may be unfamiliar to many viewers, but it is special to John-Henry Westen, the Co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of LifeSiteNews.

“That particular image of the Sacred Heart of Jesus came from my dad who was a daily communicant from the time he was a child,” Westen told this reporter.

“He had it for as long as I can remember, and I was always fascinated with it as a child especially because everywhere I went in the room the Lord‘s eyes would follow me.”

“Countless Rosaries were prayed in front of that depiction of the Sacred Heart, and I’m sure my dad gazed on Him as he took his last breath,” Westen continued. “I’ve tried for years to find that same image [elsewhere], but I’ve never been able to find it.”

The Christian declaration that “Christ is King” is unobjectionable in most countries with a majority Christian population. In fact, Christ was officially declared King of Poland by the Polish government in 2016. However, public profession of this belief has recently met with pushback in the United States. Almost incredibly, in March 2024 it became the subject of a social media storm in which influencers, some who professed to be Christians themselves, claimed the phrase was, or could be used to express ideas that are, anti-Semitic. However, that Christians believe Christ is King is a two-millennia-old fact known even today to any unchurched concertgoer who has ever belted out Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.”

