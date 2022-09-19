LifeSiteNews ‘InFocus’ profiles heroes refusing to compromise on the truth

On this week’s episode of LifeSiteNews: InFocus, John-Henry Westen highlighted several courageous individuals who routinely take unpopular stands to proclaim the truth.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of LifeSiteNews: InFocus, John-Henry Westen highlighted several courageous individuals who routinely take unpopular stands to proclaim the truth.

John-Henry opened the episode with a brief report about the formal correction of Pope Francis’ statement on Holy Communion in Desiderio desideravi. Multiple bishops, priests, and scholars signed the document, making it the most significant correction of Pope Francis to date. If you haven’t yet, read the full document here, and listen to John-Henry’s thoughts about it on his own thrice-weekly show here.

Bishop Joseph Strickland, one of the signatories, was one of many courageous individuals profiled in this week’s episode. The unbelievable conversion story of LifeSiteNews journalist Doug Mainwaring was also covered, as well as that of pro-family activist Gabriele Kuby.

There is plenty more in this week’s episode that you don’t want to miss. Check it out by scrolling to the video above or clicking here.

LifeSiteNews: InFocus is available on YouTube, Rumble, Banned, and right here on LifeSiteNews.

We’ve also created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Sign up now by clicking here.

Share











