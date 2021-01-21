LifeSiteNews is banned from YouTube again: Here’s how to watch our videos

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

January 21, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews has been banned for two weeks from our YouTube channel, after the site determined that one of our videos about vaccines violated YouTube’s “community guidelines.”

As of this morning, LifeSiteNews has received a second strike from YouTube, as Big Tech continues its crackdown on conservative and Christian voices. The offending video was this interview with biologist and vaccine researcher Pamela Acker, which revealed that fetal cell lines used in connection with the COVID vaccines were taken from babies who were still alive when their tissue began to be extracted.

The warning sent to LifeSiteNews by YouTube stated that the video was removed “due to a violation of our Community Guidelines.” The specific aspect of the guideline which YouTube stated had been violated, was the COVID-19 Medical Misinformation Policy, under which the video platform removes any content about the virus, which it thinks “poses a serious risk of egregious harm.”

YouTube specifically states that “Claims that an approved COVID-19 vaccine will contain substances that are not on the vaccine ingredient list, such as fetal tissue” are “misinformation.” Consequently, any such videos will be deleted.

However, in Acker’s interview with LifeSite’s co-founder John-Henry Westen, she did not suggest that either of the two approved COVID vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, contained aborted fetal tissue, but merely that the cell lines used in testing originated from live birth abortions. Pamela Acker specifically stated, that “with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine there isn’t any aborted fetal material remaining in the vaccines because they are not actually cultured or produced directly in the aborted fetal cells.”

As a result of this latest penalty from YouTube, LifeSiteNews currently is banned for two weeks, and any further strike will result in the channel being deleted permanently.

