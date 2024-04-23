LifeSiteNews is hiring a Director of Development to fundraise for our vital mission

We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Director of Development to lead our fundraising efforts.

(LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews is now hiring a Director of Development. Come and be a part of LifeSite’s leadership team in defense of life, faith, and family.

We are facing ever-increasing attacks on the truth, and we need passionate, faith-filled men and women to come and join us in the fight to restore the Christian foundations of our society. If you are ready to stand on the frontlines of the battle for truth, you’re in the right place.

Fundraising is essential to LifeSiteNews, for it ensures that we have the necessary resources to sustain and grow our mission. For that reason, we are looking for someone with 5 years of experience in a senior fundraising role within a non-profit organization, as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Communications, Non-profit Management, or a related field.

LifeSite’s Director of Development is an integral part of our leadership team and yet can work remotely from home. This is a full-time position and will require some travel.

Our new Director of Development should have a documented history of hitting revenue targets and growing a donor base. He or she must have strong leadership, organizational, and management skills. At the same time, our new Director should have exceptional interpersonal and communication skills; he or she will be a real “people person,” able to build relationships with diverse groups of readers and staff. Naturally, he or she will also be deeply committed to the mission and values of LifeSiteNews.

The responsibilities of the position are as follows:

Develop and execute a comprehensive fundraising strategy, including but not limited to quarterly giving campaigns, major gifts, and grants.

Cultivate and nurture relationships with new and existing donors, including individuals, and foundations.

Lead and expand our development team, fostering an environment of growth, efficiency, and innovation.

Oversee the management of all fundraising campaigns, ensuring they meet strategic goals and budget forecasts.

Collaborate with the marketing and editorial department to enhance fundraising messages and donor engagement strategies.

Monitor and report regularly on the progress of the development program to the executive team.

Stay informed of trends, legislation, and best practices in fundraising and non-profit management to adapt strategies as necessary.

Represent LifeSiteNews at certain events and virtual engagements, enhancing the organization’s visibility and fundraising opportunities.

If you think you have what it takes to join our team and work in the service of life, faith, and family, then click here to read the full job description and to apply.

The position will remain open until filled, and we encourage early applications.

