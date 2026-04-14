LifeSiteNews is hiring a Director of Marketing

Do you have what it takes to join LifeSiteNews and work for the cause of life, faith, and family? If so, then apply!

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews is seeking a dynamic and experienced Director of Marketing to create and execute marketing strategies that build brand awareness, engage the community, and drive fundraising efforts.

As an integral part of our leadership team, you will be responsible for promoting our mission: to provide news on life, faith, family, and culture, and to attract the donors and readers necessary to grow and sustain our mission.

Click here to apply for the Director of Marketing position.

Responsibilities:

Develop and implement comprehensive, multi-year marketing and communications strategies that align with the organization’s overall goals and priorities.

Oversee the organization’s brand identity and messaging across all platforms, ensuring consistency in tone, voice, and style.

Create compelling and relevant content for diverse channels, including website copy, social media posts, email newsletters, press releases, and collateral materials.

Manage the organization’s online presence, including social media platforms, website content, and digital marketing campaigns to enhance visibility and engagement.

Cultivate relationships with media outlets, influencers, and community partners to secure positive media coverage and increase brand awareness.

Conduct market research to understand audience needs, identify trends and opportunities, and analyze campaign performance using data and metrics.

Create and manage marketing budgets, ensuring efficient allocation of resources across various campaigns and initiatives.

Lead the development and execution of integrated marketing campaigns for events, programs, and organizational priorities.

Build and maintain relationships with key stakeholders, including donors, community partners, and board members.

If applicable, oversee and guide junior members of the marketing team, setting clear goals and objectives.

Measure and report on the effectiveness of marketing efforts to executive staff and the board of directors.

Ideal Candidate Qualifications:

A bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, business, or a related field is generally required.

3 years of combined experience in marketing, communications, digital strategy, and management.

Prior experience in nonprofit marketing or communications is a significant plus and demonstrates an understanding of the sector.

The ability to develop and execute multi-year, multi-strategy marketing and communications plans.

Proven experience leading and managing staff, inspiring teams, and motivating members.

Proficiency with social media platforms, digital marketing strategies, website management, and email marketing. Excellent oral and written communication, editing, and public relations skills are essential.

Strong analytical skills, data analysis experience, and proven success in managing projects.

Familiarity with the Microsoft Office Suite, Adobe software, and other relevant marketing and design tools.

Familiarity with short form and long form video content.

How to Apply:

Click here to fill out the application. Please submit your resume, cover letter, and three professional references. The position will remain open until filled, and we encourage early applications.

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