LifeSiteNews is hiring a Major Gift Officer to fundraise for our vital mission

(LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews is now hiring a Major Gift Officer! Come and be a part of LifeSite’s team in defense of life, faith and family.

We are facing ever-increasing attacks on the truth, and we need passionate, faith-filled men and women to come and join us in the fight to restore the Christian foundations of our society. If you are ready to stand on the frontlines of the battle for truth, you’re in the right place.

The role of the Major Gift Officer (MGO) at LifeSiteNews will be to assist LifeSite by securing funding and managing a group of donors so that LifeSite can continue its mission in defense of life.

The position is full-time and some travel is expected on a monthly basis, to meet donors and develop relationships with them.

As a Major Gift Officer you will report to the director of advancement and work closely with the development support staff, LifeSite’s co-founders, the office administration, the marketing department, and the video department.

Click HERE to read the full Major Gift Officer job description and to apply. Applications must be received by August 7, 2022.

LOCATION: While LifeSiteNews has offices in Front Royal, Virginia, and Toronto, Ontario, many of our staff telecommute from home offices. This position is open to telecommuters.

The responsibilities of a Major Gift Officer include among other things:

Qualify a group of 120-150 caseload donors who will support LifeSite’s vital mission.

Create individual goals for each person on his or her caseload based on the donor’s history of giving and the organization’s knowledge of that donor’s potential.

Create a plan for each donor that will serve as a foundational communication and marketing plan for each person on the caseload.

Work with the program and the marketing departments to secure appropriate project information, including budgets, and create offers, proposals, and tasks that will be used with persons on the caseload to secure gifts.

Create monthly reports as required by management that accurately reflect caseload activity and performance.

Perform other major donor activities as may be required.

To be a Major Gift Officer for LifeSiteNews these characteristics are helpful:

A passion for the pro-life/pro-family cause, and the mission and operating principles of LifeSiteNews

Proven success and excellence in fundraising/sales (for-profit or non-profit)

Excellent people skills

Ability to multi-task

Broad and strong working knowledge of technology (Microsoft Teams, Excel, Powerpoint, etc.)

Highly self-motivated, organized, and scheduled

Team player

If you think you have what it takes to join our team and work in the service of life, faith and family, then click HERE to read the full job description and to apply.

