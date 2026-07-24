LifeSiteNews is hiring a new Director of Development

LifeSiteNews is a seeking dynamic and experienced leader of our fundraising team.

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews is a seeking dynamic and experienced leader of our Development team.

As an integral part of our leadership team, you will be responsible for providing strategic leadership and oversight for all fundraising activities of LifeSiteNews and Sign of the Cross Media. This role oversees the planning, execution, and evaluation of comprehensive fundraising strategies, including LifeSiteNews’ quarterly campaigns, major gifts, legacy giving, monthly giving program, and fundraising events.

Applications are to be made by CV, accompanied by a detailed cover letter setting out:

Your prior fundraising experience (at least five years) and how it will allow you to successfully fulfill this role,

Your fulfillment of all the requirements specified in the job description,

Your commitment to the work and mission of LifeSiteNews.

To apply for Director of Development, click here.

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