LifeSiteNews is hiring a Web Developer to continue our fight for life and family

(LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews is now hiring a Web Developer! Come and be a part of the LifeSite team in support of life, faith, and family.

Today, we are facing ever-increasing attacks on the truth, and we need passionate, faith-filled men and women to come join us in the fight to restore the Christian foundations of our society.

If you are ready to stand on the frontlines of the battle for truth, you’re in the right place.

The role of the Web Developer at LifeSiteNews will be to help LifeSite run our websites by providing full-stack solutions, including UX/UI designs, coding, testing, deploying and troubleshooting our websites, which are primarily based on JavaScript technology.

A successful candidate will have the opportunity to join a vibrant, passionate team of professionals committed to promoting the Culture of Life, and to grow what is already the #1 most-read pro-life and pro-family website on the internet.

Click HERE to read the full Web Developer job description and to apply.

LOCATION: While LifeSiteNews has offices in Front Royal, Virginia, and Hamilton, Ontario, all our web development staff telecommute from home offices. As such, this position is targeted for a telecommuter residing in the USA or Canada.

The requirements of a Web Developer include:

A strong commitment to advancing LifeSite’s pro-life and pro-family mission via the application of modern web-based technologies

2+ years of experience in Node.js based development and deployment for production websites

Proficiency in programming languages JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3

Understanding of mobile first design, UI/UX, cross browser compatibility, general web functions and standards

Knowledge of SEO, social networking, and other challenges and opportunities that will impact our readership

Ability to build reusable code and libraries for shared or future use

Deliver solutions with high performance and scalability

Maintain, expand, and scale our websites based on needs and technology changes

Staying plugged into emerging technologies and industry trends, applying them into our everyday operations and activities

Self-starter

Strong organizational skills to juggle multiple tasks within the constraints of timelines and budgets

Communicate with and assist non-technical users with operational questions or problems related to website operation or feature requests

To be a Web Developer for LifeSiteNews, development experience with these technologies is considered highly beneficial:

DNS, CDN and cloud-based servers

Database SQL, including MySQL administration and configuration

Payment systems PayPal and Stripe

Linux server management, particularly Ubuntu

Security practices and defense, including penetration testing

WordPress CMS

If you think you have what it takes to join our team and work in the service of life, faith, and family, then click HERE to read the full job description and to apply.

