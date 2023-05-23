LifeSiteNews is hosting a Canadian edition of our 25th Anniversary Gala

MARKHAM, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews readers will get a rare opportunity to meet the entire team this summer.
LifeSiteNews is continuing its 25th Anniversary celebrations in Canada this year with a gala just northeast of Toronto on Tuesday, July 18. The entire LifeSite team, comprised of 70 people driving or flying in from all over Canada, the USA, and beyond, and some of the outlet’s news personalities will be there. About 200 LifeSiteNews supporters are expected to attend.
Last year marked 25 years of life, family, faith, and freedom reporting for LifeSiteNews. Because of US and Canadian COVID travel restrictions, Canadian followers could not participate in last summer’s event in Florida. LifeSite decided it was only right that this year it would give Canadian readers, some of whom have supported the outlet from its debut, to experience “the same amazing unity of spirit and joy that was encountered in Florida.”
LOOK: All the best moments from LifeSite’s 25th Anniversary Gala
WATCH: LifeSiteNews ‘InFocus’ celebrates 25 years of life, family, and culture
The gala will occur on the first day of LifeSite’s annual team retreat. A favorite occasion in the work year, it will be particularly special in 2023 as, for the first time in three years, all team members who live in Canada and across the Atlantic will be able to join their American colleagues.
The event will begin with a cocktail reception, followed by dinner, interviews with Jim Hughes, a LifeSite board member and former president of Campaign Life Coalition, LifeSiteNews’ own Jim Hale, and student activist Josh Alexander. There will also be a live showing of the Faith & Reason with Father James Altman and Liz Yore. The guest emcee will be LifeSiteNews contributor and podcast host, Jonathon Van Maren.
Tickets and further information about the gala can be found at https://gala25can.lifesitenews.com/.