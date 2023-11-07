LifeSiteNews is now available in seven languages

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews is read all over the world, and now we have made it easier than ever to read and share LifeSite stories thanks to all-new language translation options available for every article.

Now all of LifeSite’s news, opinion, and blog articles are readable in English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Polish.

Simply select the preferred option in the new “Editions” menu in the top left-hand corner of the page, as pictured in the screenshot below, and the article will automatically be translated into your chosen language:

The following images show an example of the new translation feature in action, using November 6, 2023 report by LifeSiteNews author Ashley Sadler on a coalition of state attorneys general opposing parents who wish to keep LGBT indoctrination out of schools (be aware that, with machine translation, some imperfections will be unavoidable):

LifeSiteNews has journalists and researchers operating in eight countries, 19 U.S. states, and four Canadian provinces. With millions of readers all over the world relying on LifeSite for news and analysis on issues important to the causes of life, faith, marriage, family, and freedom, we hope this new option helps break down language barriers to spread those messages further than ever before.

