Help a faithful priest build a Marian shrine in west Africa

A Catholic priest is raising funds to build a shrine to Our Lady of Lourdes in Burkina Faso.

Click HERE to help build a shrine to Our Lady of Lourdes in Burkina Faso!

KORDIÉ, Burkina Faso (LifeSiteNews) – Through our LifeFunder platform, LifeSiteNews has begun a fundraiser to aid a Catholic priest who hopes to build a shrine to honor Our Lady of Lourdes in west Africa.

LifeFunder is LifeSite’s secure, pro-family, pro-life crowdfunding platform.

The plan to build a Marian shrine is in preparation for the silver jubilee celebration of Christ the King of the Universe parish in 2024. The project was started by Father Emmanuel Bationo, a priest at that parish, Christ-Roi (Christ the King), in Kordié, Burkina Faso.

Kordié has a population of 23,696, two thirds of whom are Christians. Most of these people make a living through agriculture.

“The parish is confronted with enormous difficulties among which is the absence of a Marian shrine in the heart of the parish and in the region,” Bationo appealed.

“Prayer to the Virgin Mary, however, has an important place in the life of each baptized person,” he continued.

“Thus, we believe that the construction of a Marian cave will be essential to us for the building up of the faith of the faithful, in particular the women who are the most numerous and the most committed.”

Click HERE to help build a shrine to Our Lady of Lourdes in west Africa!

Batinono estimates the shrine will cost $10,000 CAN. “With limited means, we are making an appeal to your generosity and support to be able to realize this project, which is close to our hearts,” he wrote.

To donate to build a shrine to Our Lady of Lourdes, click HERE.

Share











