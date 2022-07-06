LifeSiteNews launches petition defending priest sanctioned by Vatican for criticizing Pope Francis

(LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews has launched a petition calling on readers to support a Catholic priest after he was sanctioned by the Vatican for calling out Pope Francis and criticizing the Pope’s promulgation of “heresies.”
Fr. Jesusmary Missigbètò, a priest of Opus Dei, was sanctioned by the Vatican and Pope Francis on July 1, prohibiting him from preaching, hearing confessions and celebrating Mass in public. The decree from Cardinal Marc Ouellet and signed by Pope Francis stated that Fr. Missigbètò lacked “respect and obedience to the Supreme Pontiff” (Code of Canon Law 273).
Sign LifeSite’s petition of support HERE.
After Fr. Missigbètò wrote an open letter to Pope Francis opposing his support for same-sex civil unions, Opus Dei expelled him for not obeying his superior’s directive to stop publicly criticizing the Pope. Fr. Missigbètò had been with Opus Dei for nearly 25 years.
He wrote four letters in total to Pope Francis, criticizing the Pontiff for his support of same-sex civil unions, his exhortation Amoris Laetitia, a decision regarding the morality of permitting hysterectomies, and finally questioning if Francis is actually a Freemason.
LifeSiteNews first alerted you that Opus Dei expelled African priest, Fr. JesusMary, for faithfully speaking the truth against Pope Francis’ harmful errors about same-sex civil unions.
Then on July 4th, Pope Francis RETALIATED and BANNED Fr. JesusMary from celebrating HOLY MASS – even privately – for as long as he dares criticize Pope Francis!
LifeSiteNews exposed Pope Francis’ suspension of Fr. JesusMary:
"The African priest is now barred from any active ministry, including celebrating the Sacrifice of the Mass in public. He is permitted to say Mass privately on the condition that he refrains from writing criticism of the Roman pontiff."
Now, as you can see below, Twitter is joining Pope Francis and Opus Dei by CENSORING Fr. JesusMary and BLOCKING his posts from reaching faithful Catholics with the truth about God’s plan for marriage and the family!
THE PERSECUTION AGAINST FAITHFUL PRIESTS MUST END NOW! SIGN OUR PETITION AND SEND YOUR VOICE TO POPE FRANCIS BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE!
Fr. JesusMary is being PRESSURED into SILENCE by Pope Francis, Opus Dei, and Big Tech for defending Catholic teaching on marriage!
FREE Fr. JesusMary to celebrate the Holy Mass again by joining THOUSANDS of Catholics already telling Pope Francis that you DEFEND Fr. JesusMary and the sacred Catholic Teaching on Marriage!
Marriage and 2,000 years of traditional Catholic teaching are all under attack – we cannot let the global elites silence another voice for truth, thinking that they can succeed without us noticing!
Sign our petition today and declare that you want Fr. JesusMary’s priestly faculties restored!
Never before has Big Tech and a Roman Pontiff worked so hard to silence Catholic teaching and faithful priests - banning them from Mass for teaching the TRUTH! WE NEED YOUR VOICE ADDED TO OUR PETITION TO MAKE THE GOSPEL MESSAGE HEARD!
LIFESITENEWS IS GIVING FR. JESUSMARY A CRITICAL VOICE! WATCH JOHN-HENRY WESTEN'S EXCLUSIVE ONE-ON-ONE INTERVIEW WITH FR. JESUSMARY!
Our Lord promises that “the Truth will set you free” (John 8:31), and we need to free Fr. JesusMary to continue speaking the truth in the face of error and globalist intimidation.
Without your voice added to the chorus of countless others, brave priests like Fr. JesusMary will be singled-out and targeted one-by-one until we have no one left to teach genuine Catholic teaching.
Raise your voice now by signing our brand-new petition defending Fr. JesusMary, the Holy Mass, and Free Speech!
Fr. JesusMary has shown us the way into a new battle for the Holy Mass and Catholic orthodoxy against a modernist and worldly narrative infecting the Church today – the same narrative that promotes Pachamama, communist China, and issues a joyless statement after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
We cannot let the suspension of faithful priests from celebrating Mass be our new direction for the Church!
Alert Pope Francis that Fr. JesusMary MUST be restored to priestly ministry and freed from encroaching free-speech oppressors!
Now is our time to change the course of this important fight for Catholic teaching before Fr. JesusMary is completely silenced!
Thank you for signing our petition in support of the TRUTH about marriage and in defense of faithful Catholic priests like Fr. JesusMary!
Thank you for defending this brave Catholic priest and his duty to celebrate the Mass!
P.S. - Censorship only works when too few people admit that they know it's happening. Now is our chance to tell Pope Francis that we know Fr. JesusMary is being silenced – and that we will not be silent on his behalf!
After a July 1 meeting with his Opus Dei superiors, Fr. Missigbètò was informed of the Vatican’s sanctions against him and presented with the decree signed by Pope Francis on June 4.
The decree accused Fr. Missigbètò of a “stubborn refusal to obey,” of not practicing the “special obedience and respect toward the Roman Pontiff,” and of “disobedience” toward his superiors.
He has been told to abstain from going to the media and to live a “life of penance and in quiet.” Should Fr. Missigbètò not obey these rules, he might encounter in the future “more serious penalties.”
After this pronouncement, Fr. Missigbètò told LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen that his “motivation is very simple.”
“The Vatican has to speak clearly and follow the traditional path of the Church, not go out,” he said. “Because tradition is the preservation of the truth, and it’s the way we must choose to go to heaven. So this is my motivation: to help Pope Francis understand that it’s better to follow the path of Saint John Paul II and Pope Benedict and all recent popes.”
Responding in writing to his sanctions, Fr. Missigbètò called the decree “unjust,” adding that he could not “in conscience, renounce my public criticism of Pope Francis because, since 2016, you yourself have seriously lacked ‘respect and obedience to God and the People of God’.”
LifeSite’s petition in support of Fr. Missigbètò reads: “Marriage and 2,000 years of traditional Catholic teaching are all under attack – we cannot let the global elites silence another voice for truth, thinking that they can succeed without us noticing!”
“Without your voice added to the chorus of countless others, brave priests like Fr. JesusMary will be singled out and targeted one-by-one until we have no one left to teach genuine Catholic teaching,” the petition adds.
Raise your voice now by signing our brand-new petition defending Fr. JesusMary, the Holy Mass, and Free Speech!
Fr. JesusMary has shown us the way into a new battle for the Holy Mass and Catholic orthodoxy against a modernist and worldly narrative infecting the Church today – the same narrative that promotes Pachamama, Communist China, and issues a joyless statement after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
“Alert Pope Francis that Fr. JesusMary MUST be restored to priestly ministry and freed from encroaching free-speech oppressors,” the petition urges.
The petition of support for Fr. Missigbètò can be found here.
RELATED:
Priest sidelined for criticizing Pope’s support of gay unions pens open letter
The ‘mercy’ of Amoris Laetitia has evil consequences for the Church: open letter to Pope Francis
Open letter explains how the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith issued a mistaken ruling on hysterectomies
Catholic priest openly challenges Pope Francis: Are you a Freemason?