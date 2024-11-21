LifeSiteNews podcast ‘Faith and Reason’ will now air twice a week

In each Wednesday 'Faith and Reason' episode, a guest will begin the program by sharing testimony about his or her Catholic faith.

(LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews’ popular Faith and Reason talk show will now be airing twice a week—but the biweekly episodes will be notably different.

The new Faith and Reason podcast will debut on Friday, November 29, but become a Wednesday staple afterwards. The show will be hosted by Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen and Deacon Keith Fournier, and they will welcome a new guest every week. Each guest will be invited to begin the program by sharing testimony about his or her Catholic faith. The first scheduled guest is Bishop Joseph Strickland.

The “classic” Faith and Reason podcast will return on Friday, December 6, the Feast of St. Nicholas, according to its usual format.

Deacon Keith Fournier told LifeSiteNews that the new Faith and Reason show will reach “across the culture” to interview Catholics “in all walks of life.” He is excited by the prospect of Catholics witnessing to their faith and showing how they apply “their faith in their vocation” in the world.

John-Henry Westen added that the new Faith & Reason will be an opportunity to discuss the news twice a week, instead of once, thus being able to address important stories sooner after they break.

WATCH: Day 1: Bishop Strickand prays novena for President Trump

