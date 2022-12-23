LifeSiteNews will be on Christmas break until Jan. 3

(LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews will be closed from Christmas Eve until January 2, 2023, allowing our staff to spend much-needed time with their families. We will be resting and recharging as we prepare for another year of fearless reporting on issues of life, family, faith, and freedom.

Every year on Christmas Eve, LifeSite publishes Christmas reflections from our staff. We hope you enjoy these heartfelt articles.

LifeSiteNews will resume normal publishing on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Merry Christmas from LifeSiteNews!

And the angel said to them: Fear not; for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, that shall be to all the people:

For, this day, is born to you a Saviour, who is Christ the Lord, in the city of David.

And this shall be a sign unto you. You shall find the infant wrapped in swaddling clothes, and laid in a manger.

-Luke 2:10 – 12

