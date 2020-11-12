LifeSiteNews’ YouTube subscribers skyrockets to 200k

LifeSiteNews has seen record growth in the past several months – a phenomenal achievement considering that Big Tech is working overtime to censor and suppress those who dare to disagree with them.

In December 2019, LifeSiteNews’ YouTube channel had 56,700 followers. Between 2018 and 2019, LifeSiteNews saw an increase of over 40,000 subscribers.

Now, less than a year later, LifeSiteNews has a record 200,000 subscribers to our YouTube channel.

By July 1, 2020, we had surpassed 100,000 subscribers. Just five and a half months later, we have gained another 100,000 subscribers.

On average, we have seen a growth of 10,000 to 11,000 subscribers to our YouTube channel each month. But this month we have had a record 43,000 people subscribe to our channel.

And in the past month our videos have had almost 8 million views.

One reason for this momentous growth is the video content we are publishing. We have ramped up video production and partnered with Virgin Most Powerful Radio to bring you The Bishop Strickland Show hosted by Terry Barber.

Furthermore, in addition to filming his weekly video podcast, LifeSiteNews Editor-in-Chief, John-Henry Westen, is now also making short videos on crucial, breaking news.

We have also started livestreaming videos on our YouTube channel, including our video of John-Henry and Fr. Altman discussing the 2020 U.S. Electionand our 2020 Election Night Coverage.

Our most viewed video of 2020 with 1.7 million views is John-Henry’s video discussing how President Trump will “lead America back to God” according to a 1983 prophecy.

Other top viewed videos of 2020 include the following:

Man roundhouse kicks pro-life woman

Picture of aborted baby leaves pro-abortion lawmakers speechless

Plenty of evidence suggests Trump is fulfilling prophecy, leading America back to God

Judge Barrett uses her mom voice to put Sen. Durbin in his place after distorting her voting record

With all the censorship taking place, our channel could be taken off YouTube at any moment. If that were to happen, we would have no way of contacting those who subscribe to our YouTube channel.

