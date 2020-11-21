LifeSite’s channel was suspended by YouTube. Here’s how you can still watch our videos

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

November 20, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — As YouTube has suspended LifeSite’s channel for a week, based on accusations of “medical misinformation” within a video featuring comments by a medical doctor, LifeSite’s new videos will be available via Rumble.

Rumble is popular as an alternative to YouTube for many conservatives, including Dinesh D’Souza, Dan Bongino, Devin Nunes, and others, as it is free from Big Tech influence and is outside Google’s de facto monopoly (YouTube is part of Google).

All of LifeSite’s videos and shows, including The Mother Miriam Show, The Bishop Strickland Show, and many more, will available for viewing this week on LifeSite’s Rumble channel by clicking here. The video that led to censorship from YouTube can also be found there.

On November 18, YouTube had flagged another of LifeSite’s videos, The Mother Miriam Show. Despite being titled, “Catholic Christmas traditions to instill faith in your kids,” that video also received a warning of “medical misinformation.” YouTube then removed the video.

With the warning on November 18, and yesterday’s strike, LifeSite has now been banned from uploading any videos by YouTube for a week.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Deleting the video does not remove the strike, and if YouTube deems that LifeSite has incurred three strikes within a 90-day period, this would result in the permanent removal of our channel, which has over 200,000 subscribers.

Readers are encouraged to subscribe to LifeSite’s newsletter to receive the latest news and videos even in the face of censorship.

RELATED

BREAKING: YouTube deletes LifeSite video, shuts down channel for one week